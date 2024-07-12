DJ Superdry plc: Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility 12-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 July 2024 Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility Superdry provides a further update with regards to the cancellation of the listing of its ordinary shares on the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority and their trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities (the "Delisting"), as originally announced on 16 April 2024 and as approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 14 June 2024. Shareholders are reminded that the last day of trading in Superdry's ordinary shares on the Main Market is today, 12 July 2024. The Delisting will become effective at 8:00a.m. on 15 July 2024. Matched Bargain Facility - Dealing Arrangements The Company's ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on the JP Jenkins securities matching platform from 15 July 2024. JP Jenkins provides a securities matching venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell shares on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00B60BD277), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/). The provision of the matched bargain facility will be kept under review by the Board and, in determining whether to continue to offer a matched bargain facility, the Company shall consider expected (and communicated) shareholder demand for such a facility as well as the composition of the Company's register of members and the costs to the Company and shareholders. Following the Delisting, Peel Hunt LLP will cease to act as sponsor, financial adviser and corporate broker to the Company. Enquiries Superdry Peter Sj?lander, Chairman +44 (0) 1242 586747 Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Sponsor and Financial Adviser to Superdry) George Sellar +44 (0) 207 418 8900 Michael Nicholson Andrew Clark JP Jenkins Limited Veronika Oswald +44 (0)207 469 0937 Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR to Superdry) +44 (0) 207 404 5959 Tim Danaher

