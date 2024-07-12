Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Stuttgart
12.07.24
08:09 Uhr
0,035 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
Superdry plc: Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility

DJ Superdry plc: Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility 
12-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 July 2024 
 
Superdry plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Last Day of Dealings and Matched Bargain Facility 
 
Superdry provides a further update with regards to the cancellation of the listing of its ordinary shares on the 
Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority and their trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main 
Market for listed securities (the "Delisting"), as originally announced on 16 April 2024 and as approved by 
shareholders at the general meeting held on 14 June 2024. 
Shareholders are reminded that the last day of trading in Superdry's ordinary shares on the Main Market is today, 12 
July 2024. The Delisting will become effective at 8:00a.m. on 15 July 2024. 
 
Matched Bargain Facility - Dealing Arrangements 
The Company's ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on the JP Jenkins securities matching platform from 15 July 
2024. 
JP Jenkins provides a securities matching venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and 
prospective investors to buy and sell shares on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX 
Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). 
Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level 
that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be 
accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK 
regulated stockbroker. 
The indicative pricing for the ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00B60BD277), as well as the transaction history, will be 
available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/). 
The provision of the matched bargain facility will be kept under review by the Board and, in determining whether to 
continue to offer a matched bargain facility, the Company shall consider expected (and communicated) shareholder demand 
for such a facility as well as the composition of the Company's register of members and the costs to the Company and 
shareholders. 
Following the Delisting, Peel Hunt LLP will cease to act as sponsor, financial adviser and corporate broker to the 
Company. 
 
Enquiries 
Superdry 
Peter Sj?lander, Chairman                   +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Sponsor and Financial Adviser to Superdry) 
George Sellar 
                                +44 (0) 207 418 8900 
Michael Nicholson 
 
Andrew Clark 
 
JP Jenkins Limited 
Veronika Oswald                        +44 (0)207 469 0937 
 
Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR to Superdry) 
                                +44 (0) 207 404 5959 
Tim Danaher

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  333656 
EQS News ID:  1944717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944717&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
