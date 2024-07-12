KH Group Oyj: Sale of HTJ Holding Oy has been completed

KH Group Plc

Press Release 12 July 2024 at 10:30 am EEST

KH Group Plc: Sale of HTJ Holding Oy has been completed

On 7 June 2024 KH Group announced to have signed, together with the other shareholders of HTJ Holding Oy, an agreement on the sale of shares to the XPartners Group. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) gave its approval to the transaction on 19 June 2024 and the closing of the transaction has been completed on 11 July 2024.

