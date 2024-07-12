Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924
Frankfurt
12.07.24
08:44 Uhr
0,626 Euro
+0,012
+1,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2024 09:36 Uhr
96 Leser
KH Group Oyj: Sale of HTJ Holding Oy has been completed

KH Group Plc
Press Release 12 July 2024 at 10:30 am EEST

KH Group Plc: Sale of HTJ Holding Oy has been completed

On 7 June 2024 KH Group announced to have signed, together with the other shareholders of HTJ Holding Oy, an agreement on the sale of shares to the XPartners Group. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) gave its approval to the transaction on 19 June 2024 and the closing of the transaction has been completed on 11 July 2024.

KH GROUP PLC

Ville Nikulainen
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 40 045 9343

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


