

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has pledged a significant new package of urgently needed weapons and equipment worth $225 million to support the Ukrainian military as it continues to repel Russia's attacks.



The latest round of US military package was announced by President Joe Biden at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.



To be provided under Presidential Drawdown Authority, the military aid includes a Patriot missile battery, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles and equipment; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; small arms ammunition; demolitions munitions and equipment; and other ancillary equipment.



U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken said this support will help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and reinforce its forces' capabilities across the front lines.



This is the eighth security assistance package the President has authorized to help Ukraine since signing the national security supplemental appropriations act. Blinken said the Department of Defense will deploy the new assistance as quickly as possible.



'As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine'.



