

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation increased slightly more than estimated in June, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index grew 2.2 percent year-over-year in June, following a 2.3 percent rise in the previous month. The rate was slightly faster than the initial estimate of 2.1 percent.



The slight slowdown in inflation resulted from the softening growth in energy prices to 4.8 percent from 5.7 percent and food inflation to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, prices of services rose at faster rate of 2.9 percent.



Core inflation rose slightly to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent in May, data showed.



Month-on-month, overall consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, in line with the flash estimate, after remaining flat in May.



EU-harmonized inflation eased slightly to 2.5 percent, as estimated, from 2.6 percent in the prior month.



Monthly, the HICP increased at a rate of 0.2 percent after a 0.1 percent rise in May. The June rate was revised up from 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX