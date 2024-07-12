

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Atomi Smart is recalling about 99,400 units of smart heaters citing fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, about 10,700 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves Atomi Smart Heaters, tower models AT1323, AT1481, AT1520 and AT1632; tabletop models AT1482 and AT1521; and wall heater model AT1635.



These portable electric heaters were sold in black, silver or white color, depending on the model.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Atomiusa.com, Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Hammacher Schlemmer, Home Depot, Lowes.com, Menards, Sam's Club and Walmart stores across the United States. The impacted items were sold from October 2019 through April 2024 for between $80 and $150.



According to the agency, the recalled smart heaters can turn on without user input, posing fire and burn hazards. The firm has received one report of the heater turning on without user input, but no injuries have been reported so far.



The affected consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the units, and contact the firm to receive a full refund.



In similar recalls due to fire and burn hazards, Birmingham, Michigan -based RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge in late June called back about 567,000 units of POWER HUB all-in-one portable chargers; and Draper, Utah-based Goal Zero LLC's recalled about 34,460 units of Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables.



StyleCraft LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida also called back about 50,000 units of Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers for fire and burn risks.



