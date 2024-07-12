

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - NATO member states and partner nations have launched the Ukraine Compact at the sidelines of the NATO Summit to ensure Ukraine's long term security.



'This Compact fulfills the promise President Biden and these countries made in Vilnius in 2023 to negotiate long-term bilateral security agreements with Ukraine to support Ukraine as it defends itself now, and to deter aggression against Ukraine in the future as part of its bridge to NATO membership,' the White House said in a press release.



The leaders of the United States, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, together with the European Council President and the President of the European Commission have signed the Ukraine Compact agreement in Washington.



The Compact signatories have pledged to support Ukraine's immediate defense and security needs, including through the continued provision of security assistance and training, modern military equipment, and defense industrial and necessary economic support.



A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Defense Ministers will be convened within 6 months to review and approve road-maps to build a Ukrainian future armed force with a view to continue strengthening it into the 2030s.



The Ukraine Compact pledged to convene swiftly and collectively at the most senior levels to determine appropriate next steps in the event of future Russian attacks against Ukraine following the conclusion of the ongoing war. It includes the provision of swift and sustained security assistance and the imposition of sanctions on Russia.



The European Union and 20 countries have signed security agreements and arrangements with Ukraine, while a number of other countries are in the process of finalizing such pacts.



