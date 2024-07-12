Highway Holdings Limited: Highway Holdings Restates Unaudited Financial Statements For 3 And 9 Months Ended December 31, 2023 Resulting In Higher Net Income For Both Periods

HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO) (the "Company" or "Highway Holdings") today announced it has restated its unaudited quarterly financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, which were released in an earnings press release on February 1, 2024. The decision to restate the financial statements was approved on July 12, 2024 by Highway Holdings' Board of Directors upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and after consultation with management.

Investors should no longer rely upon the previously released financial statements cited above. Similarly, any other press releases and investor communications containing information derived from such financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

The Company has concluded that the interim financial statements cannot be relied upon due to the misapplication of a revenue recognition accounting standard following a change in inventory fulfillment and transfer procedures by one of the Company's customers. The inventory adjustment resulted in the erroneous inclusion of $1,875,000 in net sales and $1,921,000 in cost of sales from the transfers of certain parts to be included in products manufactured by the Company for its customer. This misapplication was identified during the preparation of Highway Holdings' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The restated financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 are attached to this press release.

The adjustments to net sales and other line items resulting from the changed inventory transfer policies resulted in an increase in net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 from $302,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, to $348,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, and resulted in an increase in net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 from $177,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, to $223,000, or $0.05 per diluted share in the restated financial statements

Today's announcement reiterates Highway Holdings' continued commitment to improve its practices and uphold the highest standards of financial reporting.

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China. For more information visit website www.highwayholdings.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.

(Financial Tables Follow)

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,





















20 23 Announced

2023 Restated

20 23 Announced

20 23 Restated























Net sales $4,107

$2,232

$6,776

$4,901



Cost of sales 3,231

1,310

5,140

3,219



Gross profit 876

922

1,636

1,682























Selling, general and administrative expenses 679

679

1,728

1,728



Operating income /(loss) 197

243

(92)

(46)























Non-operating items





































Exchange gain / (loss), net 27

27

58

58



Interest income 63

63

156

156

Gain/(Loss) on disposal of Asset 3

3

16

16



Other income /(expenses) 8

8

14

14



Total non-operating income/ (expenses) 101

101

244

244











































Net income before income tax and non-controlling interest s 298

344

152

198



Income taxes 1

1

7

7



Net income before non-controlling interests 299

345

159

205



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 3

3

18

18



Net i ncome attributable to Highway Holdings Limited 's shareholders 302

348

177

223























Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Basic $0.07

$0.08

$0.04

$0.05



Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Diluted $0.07

$0.08

$0.04

$0.05























Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic 4,386

4,386

4,314

4,314



Diluted 4,396

4,396

4,323

4,323















































HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Dec 31

Dec 31

2023 Announced

2023 Restated







Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $6,186

$6,186 Accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts 3,533

1,658 Inventories 1,812

1,858 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 200

200 Income tax recoverable -

- Total current assets 11,731

9,902







Property, plant and equipment, (net) 379

379 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,004

2,004 Long-term deposits 205

205 Long-term loan receivable 95

95 Investments in equity method investees -

- Total assets $14,414

$12,585







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $2,477

$602 Operating lease liabilities, current 586

586 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,845

1,845 Income tax payable 551

551 Dividend payable 46

46 Total current liabilities 5,505

3,630







Long term liabilities :





Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,013

1,013 Deferred income taxes 98

98 Long terms accrued expenses 17

17 Total liabilities 6,633

4,758







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares, $0.01 par value -

- Common shares, $0.01 par value 44

44 Additional paid-in capital 12,140

12,140 Accumulated deficit (3,879)

(3,833) Accumulated other comprehensive income /(loss) (517)

(517) Non-controlling interest (7)

(7) Total shareholders' equity 7,781

7,827







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $14,414

$12,585









































SOURCE Highway Holdings Limited