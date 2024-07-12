

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production declined notably in May after rising in the previous two months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell seasonally and working-day adjusted 6.5 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 3.0 percent growth in April.



Manufacturing output contracted 6.5 percent annually in January. Output in the utilities sector plunged 11.2 percent, and mining and quarrying production dropped 1.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 11.1 percent from last year.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell 6.3 percent in May.



