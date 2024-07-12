

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced a reward of up to $12 million for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of the kingpins of Venezuela-based transnational criminal organization, Tren de Aragua.



The Department of State offered up to $5 million for information about Hector Rusthenford Guerrero, up to $4 million for Yohan Jose Romero, and up to $3 million for Giovanny San Vicente, all of who are Tren de Aragua leaders.



Concurrently, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on it.



The Department of State, in coordination with the Department of Justice and the Government of Colombia, announced the reward offers under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.



Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organization that began as a prison gang in the Tocoron Prison in the state of Aragua in Venezuela. Over the past six years, Tren de Aragua leader Guerrero has expanded the group's criminal network throughout South America and recently extended into Central America and the United States.



Through collaboration with the Colombian National Police, U.S. authorities believes Guerrero and Giovanny are in Colombia. Investigation and intelligence further identified Tren de Aragua co-founder Johan Petrica as living in Venezuela.



The Colombian Police arrested many Tren de Aragua leaders and violent members over the past year.



Tren de Aragua is expanding throughout the Western Hemisphere and engaging in diverse criminal activities, such as human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering, and illicit drug trafficking.



