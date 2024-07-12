Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, NextCell Pharma AB TO 2

At the request of NextCell Pharma AB, NextCell Pharma AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 15, 2024. Securit NextCell Pharma AB TO 2 y name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short NXTCL TO 2 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0022240800 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbo 345377 ok ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP between May 2, 2025 and May 15, 2025 per share. Maximum issue price 3 SEK per share and minimum issue price 1 SEK per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in NextCell Pharma AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri May 16, 2025 - May 30, 2025 ption Period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 28, 2025 tradin g day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------