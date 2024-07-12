Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
GlobeNewswire
12.07.2024 14:58 Uhr
94 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, NextCell Pharma AB TO 2

At the request of NextCell Pharma AB, NextCell Pharma AB's equity rights will
be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 15, 2024. 



Securit NextCell Pharma AB TO 2                        
y name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short  NXTCL TO 2                               
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN   SE0022240800                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbo 345377                                 
ok ID:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP between May 2, 2025 and May 15, 2025 per   
     share. Maximum issue price 3 SEK per share and minimum issue price 1 
     SEK per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new 
     share in NextCell Pharma AB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri May 16, 2025 - May 30, 2025                      
ption                                      
 Period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   May 28, 2025                              
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
