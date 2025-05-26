NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell Receives US Patent for MSC Prediction Algorithm

NextCell Pharma AB ("NextCell" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the issuance of a US patent titled "MSC Prediction Algorithm" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent protects NextCell's innovative methodology for predicting the efficacy of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy in individual patients, as well as the approach for determining personalised treatment options based on that prediction.

The patent further reinforces NextCell's expanding portfolio of intellectual property, covering essential technologies for the production and use of MSC-based therapies in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The MSC Prediction Algorithm patent was granted by the USPTO on 15th April 2025. It covers the development of an algorithm to assess the in vitro (laboratory-based) efficacy of MSC therapy as a predictor of clinical effectiveness for specific patients with conditions such as type 1 diabetes. The patent also includes claims for methods to personalise treatment plans based on the evaluation of laboratory results.

This latest patent strengthens NextCell's intellectual property portfolio, which already includes a granted patent for the product composition of ProTrans, the company's flagship MSC-based drug product, as well as its use in treating immune-related disorders. The Company also has pending patent applications relating to its allogeneic MSC composition for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and COVID-19.

"As we move closer to commercialising ProTrans, our growing patent portfolio enhances our value and appeal to potential partners while protecting our proprietary technology," said Mathias Svahn, CEO of NextCell. "These patents underscore the uniqueness of our product, development processes and manufacturing methods - innovations that are key to entering global markets."

The cornerstone of NextCell's platform is its "Allogeneic Composition" patent, which underpins ProTrans - an advanced therapy targeting autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes. This patent family, covering the generation of isolated, pooled allogeneic MSC populations, has been granted in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia, with applications pending in Canada, China, Korea and the US. The broad protection provided by this patent family is key to securing NextCell's lead product and forms a critical part of its intellectual property strategy.

NextCell remains committed to strengthening and expanding its IP portfolio to ensure the long-term success of its pioneering therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. This includes protecting the ProTrans platform technology as the Company advances its pipeline.

The Company's IP strategy lays the groundwork for future therapies and reinforces its leadership in the development of next-generation stromal cell-based treatments.



Patent Families Overview:

Allogeneic Composition - MSC isolation methods, product composition, and medical uses for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Granted in: Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia.

Pending: Canada, China, Korea, US.

Term: 2039.

MSC Prediction Algorithm - In vitro methods to predict MSC treatment efficacy.

Granted in: US.

Pending: Europe.

Term: 2039-2042.

CNS Disorders - MSC uses in central nervous system disorders.

Pending: Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, US.

Term: 2040.

COVID-19 Compositions - MSC-based treatment/prevention for COVID-19 symptoms.

Pending: Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Korea, US.

Term: 2041.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.