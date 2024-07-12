

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 11 shuttered or at-risk automobile manufacturing and assembly facilities in the U.S. will be converted into units that manufacture electric vehicles and their supply chain.



The U.S. Department of Energy announced $1.7 billion to support the conversion of these facilities across eight states - Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia.



The manufacturers that are eligible for federal funding are American Autoparts; Blue Bird Body Company; Cummins Electrified Power NA; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Belvidere Assembly Plant; Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles Indiana Transmission Plant; General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant, MI; Harley-Davidson, York, Pennsylvania; Volvo Technology of America; and ZF Axle Drives Marysville.



These investments will create and retain thousands of good-paying union jobs and support the American auto communities.



'There is nothing harder to a manufacturing community than to lose jobs to foreign competition and a changing industry,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. 'Even as our competitors invest heavily in electric vehicles, these grants ensure that our automotive industry stays competitive-and does it in the communities and with the workforce that have supported the auto industry for generations.'



The units selected under the Domestic Manufacturing Auto Conversion Grants program will negotiate for awards to enable them to manufacture products covering a broad range of the automotive supply chain, including parts for electric motorcycles and school buses, hybrid powertrains, heavy-duty commercial truck batteries, and electric SUVs.



The Department of Energy estimates that if awarded, the selected projects would collectively create more than 2,900 new high-quality jobs and help ensure more than 15,000 highly skilled union workers are retained across all eleven facilities.



