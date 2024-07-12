

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stop & Shop, a subsidiary of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), Friday announced a decision to close 32 underperforming stores on or before November 2, as part of its plans to position the company for growth.



The company stated that specific dates of closing will be informed to the customers in advance, and impacted employees of the underperforming stores will be given other opportunities within Stop & Shop.



'Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online. This means we'll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions,' said Gordon Reid, President.



