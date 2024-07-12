

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed that around 10% of pregnant women who contract COVID may experience long-term symptoms, known as long covid.



This study highlights the significant impact of the virus on pregnant women, indicating a higher prevalence of long covid among those infected during pregnancy compared to the general population.



The persistence of long covid has been a perplexing issue for researchers since the onset of the pandemic. This condition is associated with a variety of lingering symptoms that can differ among different groups of patients, posing a particular risk to pregnant women who are already considered vulnerable.



Part of the National Institutes of Health's RECOVER initiative, the study emphasizes the need for further research, serving as a significant reminder of the impact of pregnancy on the immune system and overall health.



Lead author Torri Metz, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Utah Health, emphasized the importance of vigilance in patient care. Researchers examined 1,500 women infected with COVID during pregnancy and assessed their long covid symptoms ten months post-infection. The most commonly reported symptoms included malaise, fatigue, and gastrointestinal issues, which resembled typical pregnancy signs. However, researchers were able to differentiate symptoms related to covid from those linked to pregnancy or the postpartum period, highlighting the necessity for ongoing specialized care for patients with chronic conditions post-pregnancy.



According to The Washington Post, investment in studying long covid has increased, with the Biden administration allocating additional funds for research. The RECOVER initiative, which has already enrolled over 30,000 participants, including pregnant women and children, aims to explore the impact of the virus. Experts stress the importance of understanding how COVID affects pregnancy and its potential consequences on fetal development. Future studies may delve into the virus's effects on fetuses and explore post-birth implications, particularly regarding developmental outcomes.



