ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) announces that Steve Smith, Dean Tyliakos, Derrick Strickland and William R. Johnstone were elected to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, July 11, 2024. K. Michael Guerrerio has resigned from the Board to pursue other interests. The Board of Directors and management thank Mr. Guerreiro for his valuable assistance, while serving on the Board, and wish him all the best in the future.

Other matters voted upon at this meeting resulted in Kreston GTA LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants being appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the approval of a new 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials management and Testing services. Permatech operates from a 21,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract manufacturer of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

