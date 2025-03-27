ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Its Intention To Effect A Normal Course Issuer Bid

ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTC PINK:ZTSTF), is pleased to announce that it intends to effect a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company may purchase up to 2,727,923 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float, over a 12-month period beginning on April 1, 2025 and ending on March 31, 2026. All common shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the CSE in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable Canadian securities laws. The price which ZTEST will pay for any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be the market price at the time of acquisition.

The Company will fund the purchases of common shares under the NCIB with cash on hand. The exact timing and amount of any purchases of common shares made pursuant to the NCIB will depend on market conditions and other factors. The Company is not obligated to acquire any common shares and may suspend or discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time. Any common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase.

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase up to such number of common shares equal to 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares over any 30-trading day period.

The Company intends to commence the NCIB as it believes that the market price of its common shares does not fully reflect the value of its business and prospects. As such it believes that purchasing its own common shares for cancellation is an appropriate strategy for increasing long-term shareholder value and represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.

The Company has appointed Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. as its broker to conduct the NCIB transactions on its behalf.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

