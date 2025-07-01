ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Transition to the OTCID Market

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce that it will be moving from the OTC Pink Sheets to the newly established OTCID market on the OTC Markets Group platform effective July 1, 2025. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol ZTSTF.

The OTCID market requires enhanced reporting obligations, management certifications and company profile updates that give greater accountability and transparency for investors. The transition opens the door to a broader class of institutional and private investors who characteristically require rigorous reporting standards.

The stock will continue to trade without interruption, and no action is required from shareholders during this change.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

