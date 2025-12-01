Anzeige
ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Fiscal Q1 2026 Results

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) announces Q1 2026 revenues of $1,823,428, a decrease of 9.7% from Q1 2025. Though, the Company is very encouraged that the second fiscal quarter has started quite strongly, with orders for new boards increasing, providing solid indications that market confidence may be returning.

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Sept 30
2025

Sept 30
2024

Revenue

1,823

2,020

Gross Margin

778

921

Gross Margin as a % of Revenue

42.7

%

45.6

%

EBITDA

404

519

Net Income

237

324

Basic Net Income per share

0.006

0.009

Operating Cash Flow

323

442

As at


(in thousands of dollars)

Sept 30
2025

Sept 30
2024

Cash

4,268

3,259

Working Capital

5,324

3,986

Long-term Debt

39

105

Shareholders' Equity

6,050

4,871

Steve Smith, CEO commented, "In the first quarter, inventory values rose almost 34% to $1.40 million, the highest inventory value since Q3 2024, a definitive indication of improving customer confidence.

We continue to lay a solid foundation, fully anticipating to capitalize on the recovering market, while also diligently assessing our overall business risks. This is clearly demonstrated through our continuous growth in cash, working capital, capital under management, and consistent and reliable gross margins."

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.



