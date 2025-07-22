Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
ZTEST Electronics Inc. Engages Integral Wealth Securities As Market Maker

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement dated July 22, 2025 (the "Agreement") with Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. The objectives of the services to be provided by Integral are to call a two-sided market; contribute to market liquidity and depth of the Company's common shares; and maintain activity in the market.

The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Headquartered in Toronto, Integral is a national independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer, with recognised proficiencies in market making, wealth management and investment banking. The firm's FINRA-regulated US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is involved in investment banking and private placements.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.
ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ztest-electronics-inc.-engages-integral-wealth-securities-as-mark-1051224

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
