

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 figures for gross domestic product and June numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.



In the first quarter, GDP was up 1.6 percent on quarter and 5.3 percent on year. In May, industrial production was up 5.6 percent on year, retail sales 3ose 3.7 percent, FAI gained 4.0 percent and house prices sank 3.9 percent. The jobless rate was 5.0 percent.



South Korea will see June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 7.5 percent on year and exports rose 5.1 percent for a trade surplus of $8.00 billion.



Indonesia will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 8.83 percent on year and exports rose 2.86 percent for a trade surplus of $2,93 billion.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



