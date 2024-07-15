

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland releases consumer price data for June.



At 2.30 am ET, producer price data is due from Switzerland. Economists forecast producer prices to rise 0.1 percent on month in June, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in May.



At 4.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area industrial production for May. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.9 percent on month, following a 0.1 percent decrease in April.



