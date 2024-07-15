

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois -based AB World Foods US, Inc. is recalling Al'Fez Natural Tahini citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves Al'Fez Natural Tahini in 5.6oz glass jars, with UPC 711464506778, and a 'BEST BEFORE' of '2024 JL 11' or later. The affected lot numbers include 3031, 3080, 3270, 3297 with corresponding BEST BEFORE dates of 2024 JL 31; 2024 SE 09; 2025 MR 27; and 2025 AL 04.



Al'Fez Natural Tahini was distributed nationwide in retail stores beginning 05/26/23.



The recall was initiated after the potential for contamination was noted during testing by the company that revealed the presence of Salmonella. The company has ceased distribution of the product as the investigation is going on.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while infection with Salmonella in rare circumstances can cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



So far, AB World Foods US has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled product.



The impacted consumers are urged to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.



