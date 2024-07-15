

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - In the first half of 2024, Nordex Group secured 3,357 MW of orders in its Projects segment, excluding service business, reflecting a 27% increase compared to the previous year.



The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) continued to remain on a stable level of EUR 0.89 million/MW in the first half of this year compared to last year.



'....the strong demand for our N163 turbines, both in Europe and globally, re-affirm our confidence in our order intake plans for the remainder of this year,' said Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.



