Das Instrument 27M GB00BNGDN821 MELR IN PLC LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2024

The instrument 27M GB00BNGDN821 MELR IN PLC LS-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2024



Das Instrument 8M9 CA68752R1073 ORTHOGONAL GL.G.INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2024

The instrument 8M9 CA68752R1073 ORTHOGONAL GL.G.INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2024



Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2024

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2024



Das Instrument 2DV FR0013088606 DRONE VOLT SACA EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2024

The instrument 2DV FR0013088606 DRONE VOLT SACA EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2024