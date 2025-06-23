Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), an infrastructure company focused on AI, blockchain, and clean energy, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent progress and forward momentum.

Cloud3 currently holds over 120 million $LIF3 tokens, along with a diverse portfolio of digital assets actively deployed across its infrastructure initiatives. These assets underscore the Company's commitment to building decentralized systems and intelligent energy platforms for the future.

The Company continues to deepen its focus in artificial intelligence and clean energy. Recent developments include updates and active involvement with the following ecosystem companies:

Unstoppable Domains

Dynasty Studios

NovoBeing

Simultaneously, Cloud3 is finalizing a six- to seven-figure investment commitment from its founding shareholder, Orthogonal Thinker, into the Company's $0.30 financing round. Capital from this raise will be allocated toward additional Bitcoin and $LIF3 token acquisitions, as well as continued development of its infrastructure portfolio.

The first tranche closing of the $0.30 financing round is anticipated in the coming weeks. The Company thanks its stakeholders for their continued patience and support as this milestone approaches.

Cloud3 is also preparing for its fiscal year-end on June 30, 2025, and is actively working toward audit readiness to ensure full compliance with all financial reporting requirements on both the CSE and OTCQB markets.

"These companies take time to build," said David Nikzad, CEO of Cloud3 Ventures. "We're in this for the long game. Our energy is strong, our vision is clear, and we're excited for what's next."

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of the Company's management to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025. Risks related to the LIF3 ecosystem's utility token, including price volatility, regulatory changes affecting blockchain-based assets, and the potential for market adoption to differ from expectations. The Company's operations may be indirectly impacted by these factors, even if it does not directly hold or trade such tokens.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256493

SOURCE: Cloud3 Ventures Inc.