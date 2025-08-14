Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3" or the "Company") today released a corporate update detailing its digital-asset holdings and strategic investments. This update reflects Cloud3's disciplined approach to building decentralized infrastructure while aligning capital with purpose-driven innovation.

Portfolio Highlights (unaudited)

Digital Assets : Cloud3 holds over CAD $2 million in digital assets, including core positions such as Bitcoin and other treasury holdings. The Company also maintains more than 120 million LIF3 tokens.

: Cloud3 holds over CAD $2 million in digital assets, including core positions such as Bitcoin and other treasury holdings. The Company also maintains more than 120 million LIF3 tokens. LIF3 : One of Cloud3's largest digital-asset positions, LIF3 is the native token of the Lif3 ecosystem. Cloud3 operates validator nodes and actively participates in governance.

: One of Cloud3's largest digital-asset positions, LIF3 is the native token of the Lif3 ecosystem. Cloud3 operates validator nodes and actively participates in governance. Unstoppable Domains : A CAD $1.5 million investment in Unstoppable Domains, a leader in decentralized identity and naming services.

: A CAD $1.5 million investment in Unstoppable Domains, a leader in decentralized identity and naming services. Novobeing : Significant equity stake with board representation, advancing next-generation wellness technology.

: Significant equity stake with board representation, advancing next-generation wellness technology. Dynasty Studios: Early investment with equity and associated token rights; Dynasty recently closed a US $14 million funding round.

Strategic Positioning

Cloud3 focuses on sectors driving the future of DeFi, AI, and wellness, combining treasury management with active governance roles and strategic stakes in high-growth companies. By running validator nodes, supporting DAO governance, and deploying capital into transformative platforms, Cloud3 positions itself at the core of decentralized infrastructure development.

Enduring Support from Orthogonal Thinker

Orthogonal Thinker Inc., Cloud3's founding shareholder, remains fully committed to the Company's long-term success. Orthogonal and its founders have previously supported Cloud3 financing rounds and reaffirm their readiness to provide additional financing or loans as needed. This steadfast backing ensures Cloud3 has the capital flexibility to execute its vision.

"Our mission is to build the future of decentralized technology and human well-being," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud3 Ventures. "We are lovers of life and engineers of the universe. By aligning capital with purpose-whether through LIF3, Unstoppable Domains, Novobeing, or Dynasty Studios-and with the steadfast support of Orthogonal Thinker, we are creating an ecosystem that empowers people through sound infrastructure, conscious technology, and resilient financial systems."

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of the Company's management to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025. Risks related to the LIF3 ecosystem's utility token, including price volatility, regulatory changes affecting blockchain-based assets, and the potential for market adoption to differ from expectations. The Company's operations may be indirectly impacted by these factors, even if it does not directly hold or trade such tokens.

