Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Bitcoin treasury division through the acquisition of 1 more Bitcoin, and provide a general update on its ventures - Blockmate Mining and Hivello.

Blockmate treasury division expands with 1 further Bitcoin acquired

The acquisition of 1 Bitcoin takes Blockmate's treasury holding to 3 Bitcoin and was funded from Blockmate's existing cash reserves. The Bitcoin treasury division is aligned to Blockmate's conviction that Bitcoin will play an increasingly important role as a strategic treasury asset for companies focused on preserving value and managing risk. In scenarios where Bitcoin prices[1] rise quickly, businesses like Blockmate's subsidiaries could quickly increase profitability by gaining access to capital and rapidly upscaling.

Bitcoin Mining progressing toward launch

Blockmate's wholly owned subsidiary, Blockmate Mining, is progressing its "mine-and-hold" strategy to generate and accumulate Bitcoin, strengthening the corporate treasury. Key updates include:

Wyoming Site Secured: 200 MW capacity suitable for AI or Bitcoin mining

Negotiations Underway: Securing low-cost power and infrastructure, alongside discussions with potential partners or acquirers for the site.

Additional Sites in Review: Negotiations advancing, with operational updates to follow via TSX Venture Exchange.

Hivello solidifies leadership in DePIN aggregation

Blockmate's investee Hivello continues to simplify access to decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), enabling users to monetize idle resources with a single click. Key recent achievements include:

$HVLO Token Listing on BingX exchange (October 2025), boosting global liquidity and fiat on-ramps through Banxa integration.

11 Integrated DePIN Protocols, including Theta Network (August 2025) for video streaming rewards and Spheron Network (September 2025), the world's largest community-powered data center.

Deflationary Buy & Burn: Over 19 million $HVLO permanently removed from circulation in June & October 2025 using quarterly revenue.

Strong Community Traction: Over 5,000 beta nodes, 195 million $HVLO staked.

Annual Percentage Yields (APY) up to 88% by staking the $HVLO token..

The DePIN sector currently has a USD $14 billion market cap[2] with more than 400 projects and 41 million devices now active across 196 countries. Hivello's aggregator model positions the platform at the forefront of this infrastructure transformation, where internet users can earn passive income in exchange for their idle computing resources.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

"Blockmate Mining and Hivello have made excellent progress through 2025 with the Blockmate Mining team deep in discussions which could lead to the quickfire startup of mining operations, a very exciting opportunity for Blockmate. Concurrently we are seeing more traction with Hivello as the platform expands its DePIN network which has created momentum in growing the user base as more people see the simplicity of utilizing the Hivello platform to earn passive income and rewards.

"As these ventures grow and reach stages where rapidly upscaling can deliver beneficial outcomes for stakeholders, the Bitcoin treasury provides flexibility to capitalize on profit opportunities while also providing Blockmate shareholders with direct exposure to digital asset capital growth."

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

[1] The price of Bitcoin is highly volatile and may decrease significantly over time. As a result, any holdings or treasury strategies involving Bitcoin are subject to market risk and could lead to financial loss.

[2] https://depinscan.io, retrieved 4 November 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273268

SOURCE: Blockmate Ventures Inc.