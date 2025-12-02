Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has partnered with Naoris Protocol to integrate quantum-resistant (QR) security with the Hivello platform, setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity that future-proofs earning capacity for Hivello users.

Quantum security represents the next frontier in cybercrime with the potential for quantum computing to break the cryptographic foundations that currently secure the digital world. As quantum processors advance, traditional encryption methods become increasingly vulnerable, exposing everything from financial data to blockchain networks.

Hivello's partnership with Naoris Protocol marks a major milestone in the evolution of decentralised physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). By integrating Naoris's quantum-resistant cybersecurity framework, Hivello becomes the world's first quantum-resistant DePIN earning platform, setting a new benchmark for security across the entire DePIN ecosystem. This upgrade protects node operators, secures the value layer of DePIN rewards, and positions Hivello at the forefront of future-proofed decentralised compute.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

"In becoming quantum-resistant ahead of the industry, Hivello signals its commitment to long-term resilience, scalability and leadership in the DePIN economy with this strategic leap toward mass adoption by addressing QR threats. Without QR architecture, global systems risk becoming obsolete the moment large-scale quantum computing arrives so we are delighted to see the Hivello team future-proof the platform by mitigating future risks that will arrive as quantum computing develops."

Below is the recent press release from Hivello:

Hivello Partners with Naoris Protocol to Launch World's First Quantum-Resistant DePIN Earning Platform

London & Amsterdam, 2 December, 2025 - Hivello, an all-in-one DePIN aggregator and your Web3 income companion, announced a partnership with Naoris Protocol, the leader in decentralized quantum-resistant security. Together, they are establishing a new benchmark for trust, scalability, and real-world utility in the decentralized infrastructure economy.

Web3 adoption is frequently delayed by complicated security threats and fragmented user experiences. Hivello and Naoris eliminate these barriers by incorporating Naoris' mesh-based validator technology, which transforms every device into an active, quantum-resistant security node, straight into Hivello's mass-market DePIN onboarding engine. This means anyone, anywhere, can earn from their devices while enjoying enterprise-grade peace of mind, knowing they are protected from advanced cyber and quantum threats.

For users and enterprises, the partnership delivers frictionless earning, zero-compromise security, and instant compliance across all Web3 infrastructure protocols. Every device becomes both a passive income generator and a component of global cyber-defense. Projects now have an infinitely scalable, secure-by-design foundation for delivering IoT, smart city, fintech, and AI use cases at scale.

"Integrating Naoris' security mesh into Hivello's ecosystem is a transformative step for decentralized infrastructure earning," said David Carvalho, Founder of Naoris Protocol. "It makes trust and reliability the default for everyone in the decentralized economy."

"This partnership with Naoris marks a defining moment for Hivello and the entire DePIN sector. By embedding post-quantum security directly into our mass-market onboarding engine, we're not just protecting users - we're removing the single biggest barrier to mainstream adoption. From day one, every Hivello user will earn passive income on a network that is fundamentally unhackable, even against future quantum attacks. This is enterprise-grade security delivered at consumer scale - exactly what the market has been waiting for." said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello makes it radically simple to earn passive income by sharing your computer's idle resources. Our user-friendly app eliminates technical complexities, allowing anyone to easily join the DePIN networks that will pay them best, with just a few clicks. Connect, Contribute, and start earning, no technical knowledge required.

About Naoris

The world's first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, designed to secure the digital world by creating a Decentralized Trust Mesh. It operates as a "Sub-Zero Layer" that transforms every connected device into a validator node, eliminating single points of failure. Utilizing its proprietary Decentralized Proof of Security (dPoSec), Naoris Protocol delivers real-time, quantum-resistant defense for all blockchains, DeFi, and critical digital infrastructure.

