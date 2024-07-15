EQS-News: Andera Partners / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Private Equity

PRESS RELEASE Andera Partners' portfolio company Amolyt Pharma completes acquisition by AstraZeneca AstraZeneca has acquired all of Amolyt Pharma's outstanding shares for up to $1.05 billion. Paris (France), Lyon (France), and Cambridge, MA (USA), July 12th, 2024 - Andera Partners, a leading European private equity player, announced today that its portfolio company Amolyt Pharma, a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, closed its previously announced acquisition by the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The acquisition bolsters the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease late-stage pipeline and expands on its bone metabolism franchise with the notable addition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Phase III investigational therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action designed to meet key therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism. In patients with hypoparathyroidism, a deficiency in parathyroid hormone (PTH) production results in significant dysregulation of calcium and phosphate, which can lead to life-altering symptoms and complications, including chronic kidney disease. This programme, together with Amolyt's talented team, expertise, and earlier pipeline, will enable Alexion's expansion into rare endocrinology. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca has acquired all of Amolyt Pharma's outstanding shares for a total consideration of up to $1.05 billion, on a cash and debt free basis. This includes $800 million upfront at deal closing, plus the right for Amolyt Pharma's shareholders to receive an additional contingent payment of $250 million payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. About Amolyt Pharma Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, visit amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . About Andera Partners Created over 20 years ago, Andera Partners is a major player in private company investments in France and internationally. Its teams manage €4.2 billion in investments in life sciences (Andera Life Sciences), growth and buyout capital (Andera MidCap, Andera Expansion/Croissance, Andera Co-Invest), sponsorless transactions (Andera Acto) and ecological transition (Andera Infra). Based in Paris, with offices in Antwerp, Milan and Munich, Andera Partners is wholly owned by its teams, which count nearly 115 professionals, of which 69 investment professionals. It is structured as a partnership and managed by a board of 13 partners. Andera's 15-person life sciences team brings together extensive experience in the life sciences industry, private equity and venture capital. Active since 2000, the team has raised over €1.1 billion through its BioDiscovery family of funds and is currently investing from its BioDiscovery 6 fund. Since inception, the BioDiscovery funds have invested in more than 75 European and U.S. biotech and medtech companies. For further information please visit: www.anderapartners.com Media Contacts Nicolas DELSERT, Andera Partners: +33 6 22 67 71 17, n.delsert@anderapartners.com

Dr. Cora KAISER, MC Services: +49 89 210 228 0, andera@mc-services.eu



