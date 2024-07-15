Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has won an international sustainability award for the CTP Clubhaus community facility at CTPark Bucharest West, Romania.

The Clubhaus project was recognized as the most sustainable non-residential building in-use at the BREEAM Awards 2024 event in London last week, achieving a score of 94.67%, the highest BREEAM In-Use score worldwide. The building excelled in the Ecology and Resilience categories and performed exceptionally well in the Water, Health, and Well-being categories. ADP provided sustainability consulting and certification services for the project.

This prestigious award highlights CTP's commitment to developing best-in-class sustainable business park facilities. "Winning the most sustainable non-residential building award at the BREEAM Awards 2024 reaffirms CTP's dedication to sustainability and recognizes Romania's role on the international map of green buildings," said Ionut Puiu, Construction Director CTP Romania.

"Located in the largest industrial park in Europe Clubhaus has established itself as a game-changer for the logistics space market, being designed as a platform for educational events and a hub for meetings, serving the 2,500 employees working in park as well as the community in the area."

"The CTP Clubhaus is an energy-efficient building that provides a high level of comfort for its users, with very low water consumption, a green roof and solar panels," said Adrian Pop, ADP General Manager.

"But more than that, it is an innovative concept of community facility with many functions and beautiful exterior spaces for its immediate vicinity, which vibrates throughout the industrial park with bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, with tree alignment, creating good quality public space, and to neighboring villages and towns through investments and environment for business development and job creation. CTP Clubhaus has the power to inspire the entire industrial sector.

In addition to CTPark Bucharest West, CTP has established Clubhaus facilities at CTPark Bor and Ostrava in the Czech Republic, Budapest West in Hungary, and CTPark Sofia in Bulgaria, with plans for further expansion.

ABOUT CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 12.0 million sqm GLA in 10 countries (as of 31 March 2024). The company certifies all new buildings to BREEAM at a level of 'very good' or above and has achieved a low-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715685471/en/

Contacts:

FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu



FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu



SEC Newgate

Sara Champness/James Carnegie

Mobile: +44 (0)7962 387 949

Email: CTP@SECNewgate.co.uk