

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation moderated further to the lowest level in more than three years in June, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.27 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the prior month's 1.49 percent gain.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since February 2021, when prices had risen only 0.91 percent.



The decrease in inflation was caused by a milder rise in the average interest rate on housing loans and lower prices of package international holidays outside the EU, the agency said.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities eased to 1.5 percent from 2.2 percent in May. Meanwhile, food prices dropped 0.36 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices remained flat in June, versus a 0.1 percent drop in May.



The EU measure of the harmonised index, or HICP, rose slightly to 0.6 percent in June from 0.5 percent a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX