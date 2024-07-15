

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Monday as Saturday's shooting at former U.S. President Donald Trump's election rally raised his odds of winning back the White House.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,410.76 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,414.95.



The dollar and bond yields rose on bets that Donald Trump will win the upcoming presidential election after an assassination attempt on his life Saturday.



It is believed that the attempted assassination will reshape the U.S. election race, with consequences for Europe and China.



In a post on his social media site, Trump said: 'In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.'



In a prime-time address, Biden urged the public to recommit to civil debate.



Investors were also reacting to weak data from China. China's GDP expanded 4.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.1 percent and down from 5.3 percent in the three months prior.



Industrial output growth for June beat forecasts but retail sales lagged estimates and fixed asset investment figures matched expectations.



House prices were down 4.5 percent from last year after slumping 3.9 percent in May. The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent, matching expectations and unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX