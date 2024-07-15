Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (the "Company") announces an upcoming webinar in which management will review findings from the exploration field season. To register for the webinar, sign up for the Mogotes mailing list at the following link: http://subscribepage.io/mmwebinar

Information and timings on the webinar will be emailed out to all those on the mailing list, as well as posted on the Company's Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC") for investor relations and communications services Europe. The Agreement is effective as of July 10, 2024, for a period of one year, after which time the SRC Agreement is automatically renewable on a quarterly basis. The Agreement can be terminated by either party by providing seven (7) days written notice. The services to be provided by SRC to the Company under the terms of the Agreement include communications services, generally viewed as investor relations, including dissemination of information to existing and potential shareholders, creating media through interview and videos as well as supporting or representing the Company at trade and investment shows. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, SRC is to be paid 5,000 CHF per month with additional fees for special services such as trade and investment shows.

SRC is a private company based in Herisau, Switzerland. SRC is led by Jochen Staiger, Chief Executive Officer. SRC has experience in providing services to companies listed on various stock exchanges that are seeking to raise their profile in public markets. SRC does not own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.:

Mogotes Metals Inc. is an exploration company looking for copper and gold in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. The flagship project, Filo Sur, is on strike with the Filo del Sol discovery, and in the same district as the NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados deposits.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

