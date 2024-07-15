

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Pharma major Lupin Ltd. announced Monday that it has divested its U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on Women's Health.



Lupin's U.S. Commercial Women's Health Specialty Business is primarily focused on commercializing SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules.



This FDA-approved single-dose antimicrobial agent provides a complete course of therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.



