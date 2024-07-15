Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
Anglesey Mining plc
("the Company")
Change of Broker
The Company announces its Joint Broker has changed to Zeus Capital Limited with immediate effect.
This change follows completion of the acquisition by Zeus Capital Limited of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division (from WH Ireland Limited), announced earlier today.
