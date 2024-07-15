Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Anglesey Mining plc

("the Company")

Change of Broker

The Company announces its Joint Broker has changed to Zeus Capital Limited with immediate effect.

This change follows completion of the acquisition by Zeus Capital Limited of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division (from WH Ireland Limited), announced earlier today.

Enquiries:

Anglesey Mining Plc www.angleseymining.co.uk

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Brian Garrahy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Daragh O'Reilly

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Harry Ansell Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000

Katy Mitchell