Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
15.07.24
08:06 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.07.2024 14:12 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Broker

Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Anglesey Mining plc

("the Company")

Change of Broker

The Company announces its Joint Broker has changed to Zeus Capital Limited with immediate effect.

This change follows completion of the acquisition by Zeus Capital Limited of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division (from WH Ireland Limited), announced earlier today.

Enquiries:

Anglesey Mining Plcwww.angleseymining.co.uk

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Brian Garrahy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Daragh O'Reilly

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Harry Ansell Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000

Katy Mitchell


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.