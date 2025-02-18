Anglesey Mining Plc - Anglesey Mining plc and RheEnergise Partner to Explore Underground Energy Storage at Parys Mountain Mine, through the Rehabilitation of the Existing 300m Deep Morris Shaft.

Anglesey Mining plc

Anglesey Mining and RheEnergise are pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the potential deployment of RheEnergise's innovative High-Density Hydro® (HD Hydro) energy storage technology at the Parys Mountain mine site. The collaboration aims to provide an energy storage solution to support existing and planned renewable energy projects on the Isle of Anglesey and also a reliable source of clean energy for future mining and mineral processing operations. High-Density Hydro® (HD Hydro) energy storage is based on traditional pumped energy storage technology but rather than using water, a high-density fluid which is 2.5 x more dense than water is used in a closed loop. This technology requires 2.5 x less elevation than water-based systems for a given output and installations would also be correspondingly smaller and cheaper.

The MOU outlines the two companies' intention to jointly investigate the feasibility of utilising the modern 300-meter-deep Parys Mountain Morris Shaft to host a hydro-energy storage project. This initiative would not only demonstrate the capabilities of RheEnergise's HD Hydro technology in an operational environment but also facilitate the redevelopment of the underground mine at Parys Mountain.

The initial focus of the collaboration will be on conducting a comprehensive scoping study to assess the technical and economic viability of the proposed project. This will involve evaluating the potential environmental impacts and identifying any necessary permits or regulatory approvals.

The parties have agreed to work together to secure non-dilutive funding to support the project through the various stages of development, from feasibility study to construction and commissioning, including de-watering of the Morris shaft.

" RheEnergise has shown that it is able to deliver demonstration projects here in the UK," said Rob Marsden, Chief Executive of Anglesey Mining. "The infrastructure and mothballed assets at Parys Mountain provide an ideal site at which to place a commercial scale plant. Anglesey Mining is focused on delivering a polymetallic underground mine at Parys Mountain. Securing a source of consistent green power on site while benefiting from the synergies between deployment of the technology and establishing a presence back underground at Parys Mountain is key to the strategy of de-risking the incremental development of the mine."

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Anglesey Mining on this groundbreaking project," said Stephen Crosher, Chief Executive of RheEnergise. "The Parys Mountain site presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate the versatility and scalability of our HD Hydro technology. We believe that this project will serve as a model for future deployments of energy storage solutions at mine sites around the world."

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining is a leading mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Parys Mountain polymetallic deposit in Wales. The company is committed to sustainable mining practices and seeks to minimize its environmental impact while maximizing the economic benefits of its operations.

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 461,593,017 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey Mining is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.

Anglesey Mining also holds a 49.8% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 11.9% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

About RheEnergise

RheEnergise is an innovative energy storage company pioneering the development of High-Density Hydro® technology. The company's mission is to provide cost-effective and sustainable energy storage solutions that can help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

How the HD Hydro system works: at times of low energy demand, with associated low costs, the High-Density Fluid R-19 is pumped uphill between storage tanks (buried underground). The storage tanks are connected by underground pipes. As energy prices rise, the benign fluid is released downhill and passes through turbines, generating electricity to supply power to the grid. Projects will range from 5MW to 100MW of power and can work with vertical elevations as low as 100m or less. It means that, unlike conventional pumped hydro energy storage, a RheEnergise HD Hydro system can operate beneath small hills rather than mountains; the system requires 2½ times less vertical elevation. It also means that there are many more sites suitable for RheEnergise projects - in the UK and across the world.

RheEnergise's analysis of potential project opportunities has indicated that there are c6500 site opportunities in the UK, c115,000 in Europe, c345,000 in North America and c500,000 in Africa and the Middle East.

In November 2022, RheEnergise was awarded a UK £8.25m small business research initiative (SBRI) contract from the UK Government's Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) to deploy a first-of-a-kind demonstrator at a site near Plymouth, Devon.

