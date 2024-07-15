Anzeige
Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Announces Q2 2024 Results Release Date

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2024 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after market close.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning seven jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
+1-345-815-3939

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
