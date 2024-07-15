

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices continued their declining trend in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 1.0 percent drop in May. Prices have been falling since May 2023.



The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in energy supply of 13.2 percent, whereas industry and raw material extraction pull the index up with increases of 0.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices were 2.9 percent lower compared to last year, while foreign market prices registered an increase of 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall producer prices increased 0.5 percent in June, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in May.



