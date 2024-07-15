Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024
WKN: A3DGYT | ISIN: FR0014003V77
Frankfurt
15.07.24
08:11 Uhr
3,600 Euro
+0,040
+1,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.07.2024
GROUPE AIRWELL: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON H1 2024

Half-year report on liquidity contract ON H1 2024

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2024:

  • 52,072 AIRWELL shares
  • €14.533,51 in cash
  • Number of transactions executed on the 1st semester on Buy side: 610
  • Number of transactions executed on the 1st semester on Sell side: 663
  • Volume traded on the 1st semester on Buy side: 81,062 shares for €379.551,83 in cash
  • Volume traded on the 1st semester on Sell side: 75,979 shares for €366.593,48 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 31/12/2023:

  • 46,989 shares AIRWELL
  • €26.228,29 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

  • 0 share AIRWELL
  • €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene:

• Interest: €1.263,57

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 1st half of 2024:

BUY SIDESELL SIDE
DateNumber of sharesCapital traded in EURDateNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
02/01/2024195811,22 €02/01/202421819 309,00 €
03/01/20244792 098,44 €03/01/202419858 846,52 €
04/01/20241149,28 €04/01/2024249711 365,88 €
05/01/2024245110 962,64 €05/01/20248023 610,68 €
08/01/2024120540,78 €08/01/202414206 519,28 €
09/01/20245012 304,64 €09/01/202414,64 €
10/01/202441186,18 €10/01/20242491 145,38 €
11/01/20244992 244,36 €11/01/202417537 963,76 €
12/01/202412515 669,60 €12/01/2024100458,00 €
15/01/2024163753,06 €15/01/2024403418 417,62 €
16/01/202414,62 €16/01/202410014 664,62 €
17/01/2024490321 857,40 €17/01/20243511 570,68 €
18/01/202495418,00 €18/01/20243261 450,40 €
19/01/2024101448,48 €19/01/202423103,04 €
23/01/20242511 124,50 €22/01/20244882 202,70 €
24/01/2024151670,48 €24/01/202415006 690,00 €
25/01/202451226,46 €25/01/202451227,46 €
26/01/202420769 172,46 €26/01/20246032 701,42 €
29/01/202414,40 €29/01/2024245611 027,60 €
30/01/20249394 199,26 €31/01/2024177792,92 €
31/01/202414,44 €01/02/202412155 494,38 €
01/02/20245012 244,46 €02/02/202412145 575,28 €
02/02/20242941 317,20 €05/02/202496445,44 €
05/02/2024106487,62 €06/02/202414,64 €
06/02/202454248,44 €07/02/2024966146 926,70 €
07/02/2024205010 193,50 €08/02/202412516 405,10 €
08/02/202413556 804,09 €09/02/202412466 478,55 €
09/02/202498490,05 €12/02/202415068 232,40 €
12/02/20243401 845,50 €13/02/2024375121 136,15 €
13/02/202415318 544,50 €14/02/20242511 455,80 €
14/02/20247744 379,40 €15/02/20242511 418,15 €
15/02/2024178996,85 €16/02/20248514 523,10 €
16/02/2024300116 055,60 €19/02/20249014 800,25 €
19/02/20242251 198,75 €20/02/20243351 813,20 €
20/02/2024111593,90 €21/02/202430163,50 €
21/02/20242661 429,40 €22/02/20242511 355,40 €
22/02/202420107,05 €23/02/2024137746,60 €
23/02/2024161858,70 €26/02/2024151828,85 €
26/02/20246103 263,75 €27/02/20242401 284,00 €
27/02/202415,35 €28/02/202415,35 €
28/02/20242611 382,85 €01/03/20242011 035,15 €
29/02/20244942 580,70 €04/03/20242581 328,70 €
01/03/20247483 814,70 €05/03/202442216,30 €
04/03/202415,15 €06/03/2024225011 010,00 €
05/03/202415,15 €07/03/20245122 509,52 €
06/03/2024742136 506,61 €08/03/202481401,76 €
07/03/2024205110 014,96 €11/03/2024154763,84 €
08/03/202414,96 €12/03/2024104515,84 €
11/03/202414,96 €13/03/20242821 398,72 €
13/03/2024151745,96 €14/03/202427133,92 €
14/03/20245562 733,76 €15/03/20246433 197,28 €
15/03/202414,96 €18/03/2024460123 455,10 €
18/03/2024231811 559,64 €19/03/202414,92 €
19/03/202414,92 €20/03/20242051 016,80 €
20/03/20244332 130,38 €21/03/20242911 443,30 €
21/03/202414,90 €22/03/2024137684,68 €
22/03/202414,92 €26/03/202414,92 €
25/03/20245012 484,96 €27/03/20244442 209,94 €
26/03/20242361 161,12 €28/03/202478390,00 €
02/04/202458287,72 €02/04/202499499,95 €
03/04/2024309515 034,81 €03/04/2024260113 010,05 €
04/04/202415,00 €04/04/20245072 535,35 €
05/04/20242511 245,00 €05/04/202415,00 €
08/04/202415,00 €08/04/202410465 307,25 €
09/04/20245302 714,10 €09/04/20247543 971,20 €
10/04/20244232 148,65 €10/04/20247513 855,05 €
11/04/202413966 919,53 €11/04/20245912 931,15 €
12/04/202415,00 €12/04/20249104 618,85 €
15/04/20242551 313,05 €15/04/202410655 581,85 €
16/04/20247323 807,45 €16/04/20245642 957,70 €
17/04/20247473 835,80 €17/04/20247513 917,80 €
18/04/20245012 592,70 €18/04/20245082 679,45 €
19/04/20242511 305,25 €19/04/20242701 418,50 €
22/04/20245202 677,10 €22/04/20245432 798,60 €
23/04/202414597 251,38 €23/04/20242111 042,90 €
24/04/20242511 244,96 €24/04/202426129,98 €
25/04/202410004 854,24 €25/04/2024101489,00 €
26/04/202418418 827,28 €29/04/2024126579,76 €
29/04/2024282013 125,48 €30/04/2024126584,60 €
03/05/202414,76 €02/05/20244111 939,16 €
06/05/20246763 115,38 €03/05/202422105,60 €
07/05/2024618527 268,12 €06/05/202414,76 €
08/05/202414,46 €07/05/20249514 191,52 €
09/05/202414,46 €08/05/20242261 007,96 €
10/05/20242771 245,00 €09/05/20243261 473,96 €
13/05/202414,50 €10/05/202414,56 €
14/05/2024116519,70 €14/05/20243531 608,70 €
15/05/202483378,52 €15/05/202424110,40 €
16/05/2024107489,98 €16/05/202423106,26 €
17/05/2024101458,10 €17/05/2024150686,66 €
20/05/2024135620,64 €20/05/202414,60 €
21/05/2024179813,76 €21/05/2024104478,40 €
22/05/2024109497,04 €22/05/20245662 589,72 €
23/05/202441191,92 €23/05/20243991 883,28 €
24/05/2024159737,20 €24/05/202414,68 €
27/05/20243021 378,78 €27/05/2024101460,62 €
28/05/202414,56 €28/05/2024126574,56 €
29/05/20247353 248,92 €29/05/20245042 228,24 €
30/05/2024256011 056,32 €30/05/20245032 155,74 €
31/05/2024126544,32 €31/05/20242491 090,62 €
03/06/20243661 578,50 €03/06/20246032 632,20 €
04/06/20242771 201,72 €04/06/202428,72 €
05/06/20243501 502,04 €05/06/20242601 138,16 €
06/06/202414,32 €06/06/2024625,92 €
07/06/20242511 074,32 €07/06/2024312,96 €
10/06/20247813 303,76 €10/06/202414,32 €
11/06/20244491 849,88 €11/06/202450210,00 €
12/06/2024444517 903,44 €12/06/2024100420,96 €
13/06/202410064 039,98 €13/06/202414,18 €
14/06/20245462 132,18 €14/06/20241455,98 €
17/06/20245011 913,88 €17/06/202413,90 €
18/06/2024124496,00 €18/06/20244501 836,00 €
19/06/202413775 303,02 €19/06/202440155,34 €
21/06/20243481 351,42 €20/06/20246012 326,58 €
24/06/202413,88 €21/06/2024231913,96 €
25/06/20248543 288,52 €24/06/20244911 935,08 €
26/06/202440153,62 €25/06/20246002 306,00 €
27/06/202430115,20 €26/06/2024126488,86 €
28/06/2024151579,84 €27/06/2024155601,40 €
28/06/2024 0 028/06/202413,84 €
TOTAL81 062379 551,83 € 75 979366 593,48 €

Next publication: H1 2024 revenue, Tuesday 16th July 2024

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. In 2022, the French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com


Contacts

AIRWELL
CEO
Laurent ROEGEL
investisseurs@airwell.com		atout capital
Listing Sponsor
Rodolphe OSSOLA
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86		ACTUS
Financial Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
apetureaux@actus.fr
+33(0)1 53 67 36 72
Media Relations
Manon Clairet
mclairet@actus.fr
+33(0)1 53 67 36 73
