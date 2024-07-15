GROUPE AIRWELL: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON H1 2024

Half-year report on liquidity contract ON H1 2024

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2024:

52,072 AIRWELL shares

AIRWELL shares €14.533,51 in cash

Number of transactions executed on the 1 st semester on Buy side: 610

semester on Buy side: Number of transactions executed on the 1 st semester on Sell side: 663

semester on Sell side: Volume traded on the 1 st semester on Buy side: 81,062 shares for €379.551,83 in cash

semester on Buy side: for Volume traded on the 1st semester on Sell side: 75,979 shares for €366.593,48 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 31/12/2023:

46,989 shares AIRWELL

AIRWELL €26.228,29 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

0 share AIRWELL

AIRWELL €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene:

• Interest: €1.263,57

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 1st half of 2024:

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Date Number of shares Capital traded in EUR 02/01/2024 195 811,22 € 02/01/2024 2181 9 309,00 € 03/01/2024 479 2 098,44 € 03/01/2024 1985 8 846,52 € 04/01/2024 11 49,28 € 04/01/2024 2497 11 365,88 € 05/01/2024 2451 10 962,64 € 05/01/2024 802 3 610,68 € 08/01/2024 120 540,78 € 08/01/2024 1420 6 519,28 € 09/01/2024 501 2 304,64 € 09/01/2024 1 4,64 € 10/01/2024 41 186,18 € 10/01/2024 249 1 145,38 € 11/01/2024 499 2 244,36 € 11/01/2024 1753 7 963,76 € 12/01/2024 1251 5 669,60 € 12/01/2024 100 458,00 € 15/01/2024 163 753,06 € 15/01/2024 4034 18 417,62 € 16/01/2024 1 4,62 € 16/01/2024 1001 4 664,62 € 17/01/2024 4903 21 857,40 € 17/01/2024 351 1 570,68 € 18/01/2024 95 418,00 € 18/01/2024 326 1 450,40 € 19/01/2024 101 448,48 € 19/01/2024 23 103,04 € 23/01/2024 251 1 124,50 € 22/01/2024 488 2 202,70 € 24/01/2024 151 670,48 € 24/01/2024 1500 6 690,00 € 25/01/2024 51 226,46 € 25/01/2024 51 227,46 € 26/01/2024 2076 9 172,46 € 26/01/2024 603 2 701,42 € 29/01/2024 1 4,40 € 29/01/2024 2456 11 027,60 € 30/01/2024 939 4 199,26 € 31/01/2024 177 792,92 € 31/01/2024 1 4,44 € 01/02/2024 1215 5 494,38 € 01/02/2024 501 2 244,46 € 02/02/2024 1214 5 575,28 € 02/02/2024 294 1 317,20 € 05/02/2024 96 445,44 € 05/02/2024 106 487,62 € 06/02/2024 1 4,64 € 06/02/2024 54 248,44 € 07/02/2024 9661 46 926,70 € 07/02/2024 2050 10 193,50 € 08/02/2024 1251 6 405,10 € 08/02/2024 1355 6 804,09 € 09/02/2024 1246 6 478,55 € 09/02/2024 98 490,05 € 12/02/2024 1506 8 232,40 € 12/02/2024 340 1 845,50 € 13/02/2024 3751 21 136,15 € 13/02/2024 1531 8 544,50 € 14/02/2024 251 1 455,80 € 14/02/2024 774 4 379,40 € 15/02/2024 251 1 418,15 € 15/02/2024 178 996,85 € 16/02/2024 851 4 523,10 € 16/02/2024 3001 16 055,60 € 19/02/2024 901 4 800,25 € 19/02/2024 225 1 198,75 € 20/02/2024 335 1 813,20 € 20/02/2024 111 593,90 € 21/02/2024 30 163,50 € 21/02/2024 266 1 429,40 € 22/02/2024 251 1 355,40 € 22/02/2024 20 107,05 € 23/02/2024 137 746,60 € 23/02/2024 161 858,70 € 26/02/2024 151 828,85 € 26/02/2024 610 3 263,75 € 27/02/2024 240 1 284,00 € 27/02/2024 1 5,35 € 28/02/2024 1 5,35 € 28/02/2024 261 1 382,85 € 01/03/2024 201 1 035,15 € 29/02/2024 494 2 580,70 € 04/03/2024 258 1 328,70 € 01/03/2024 748 3 814,70 € 05/03/2024 42 216,30 € 04/03/2024 1 5,15 € 06/03/2024 2250 11 010,00 € 05/03/2024 1 5,15 € 07/03/2024 512 2 509,52 € 06/03/2024 7421 36 506,61 € 08/03/2024 81 401,76 € 07/03/2024 2051 10 014,96 € 11/03/2024 154 763,84 € 08/03/2024 1 4,96 € 12/03/2024 104 515,84 € 11/03/2024 1 4,96 € 13/03/2024 282 1 398,72 € 13/03/2024 151 745,96 € 14/03/2024 27 133,92 € 14/03/2024 556 2 733,76 € 15/03/2024 643 3 197,28 € 15/03/2024 1 4,96 € 18/03/2024 4601 23 455,10 € 18/03/2024 2318 11 559,64 € 19/03/2024 1 4,92 € 19/03/2024 1 4,92 € 20/03/2024 205 1 016,80 € 20/03/2024 433 2 130,38 € 21/03/2024 291 1 443,30 € 21/03/2024 1 4,90 € 22/03/2024 137 684,68 € 22/03/2024 1 4,92 € 26/03/2024 1 4,92 € 25/03/2024 501 2 484,96 € 27/03/2024 444 2 209,94 € 26/03/2024 236 1 161,12 € 28/03/2024 78 390,00 € 02/04/2024 58 287,72 € 02/04/2024 99 499,95 € 03/04/2024 3095 15 034,81 € 03/04/2024 2601 13 010,05 € 04/04/2024 1 5,00 € 04/04/2024 507 2 535,35 € 05/04/2024 251 1 245,00 € 05/04/2024 1 5,00 € 08/04/2024 1 5,00 € 08/04/2024 1046 5 307,25 € 09/04/2024 530 2 714,10 € 09/04/2024 754 3 971,20 € 10/04/2024 423 2 148,65 € 10/04/2024 751 3 855,05 € 11/04/2024 1396 6 919,53 € 11/04/2024 591 2 931,15 € 12/04/2024 1 5,00 € 12/04/2024 910 4 618,85 € 15/04/2024 255 1 313,05 € 15/04/2024 1065 5 581,85 € 16/04/2024 732 3 807,45 € 16/04/2024 564 2 957,70 € 17/04/2024 747 3 835,80 € 17/04/2024 751 3 917,80 € 18/04/2024 501 2 592,70 € 18/04/2024 508 2 679,45 € 19/04/2024 251 1 305,25 € 19/04/2024 270 1 418,50 € 22/04/2024 520 2 677,10 € 22/04/2024 543 2 798,60 € 23/04/2024 1459 7 251,38 € 23/04/2024 211 1 042,90 € 24/04/2024 251 1 244,96 € 24/04/2024 26 129,98 € 25/04/2024 1000 4 854,24 € 25/04/2024 101 489,00 € 26/04/2024 1841 8 827,28 € 29/04/2024 126 579,76 € 29/04/2024 2820 13 125,48 € 30/04/2024 126 584,60 € 03/05/2024 1 4,76 € 02/05/2024 411 1 939,16 € 06/05/2024 676 3 115,38 € 03/05/2024 22 105,60 € 07/05/2024 6185 27 268,12 € 06/05/2024 1 4,76 € 08/05/2024 1 4,46 € 07/05/2024 951 4 191,52 € 09/05/2024 1 4,46 € 08/05/2024 226 1 007,96 € 10/05/2024 277 1 245,00 € 09/05/2024 326 1 473,96 € 13/05/2024 1 4,50 € 10/05/2024 1 4,56 € 14/05/2024 116 519,70 € 14/05/2024 353 1 608,70 € 15/05/2024 83 378,52 € 15/05/2024 24 110,40 € 16/05/2024 107 489,98 € 16/05/2024 23 106,26 € 17/05/2024 101 458,10 € 17/05/2024 150 686,66 € 20/05/2024 135 620,64 € 20/05/2024 1 4,60 € 21/05/2024 179 813,76 € 21/05/2024 104 478,40 € 22/05/2024 109 497,04 € 22/05/2024 566 2 589,72 € 23/05/2024 41 191,92 € 23/05/2024 399 1 883,28 € 24/05/2024 159 737,20 € 24/05/2024 1 4,68 € 27/05/2024 302 1 378,78 € 27/05/2024 101 460,62 € 28/05/2024 1 4,56 € 28/05/2024 126 574,56 € 29/05/2024 735 3 248,92 € 29/05/2024 504 2 228,24 € 30/05/2024 2560 11 056,32 € 30/05/2024 503 2 155,74 € 31/05/2024 126 544,32 € 31/05/2024 249 1 090,62 € 03/06/2024 366 1 578,50 € 03/06/2024 603 2 632,20 € 04/06/2024 277 1 201,72 € 04/06/2024 2 8,72 € 05/06/2024 350 1 502,04 € 05/06/2024 260 1 138,16 € 06/06/2024 1 4,32 € 06/06/2024 6 25,92 € 07/06/2024 251 1 074,32 € 07/06/2024 3 12,96 € 10/06/2024 781 3 303,76 € 10/06/2024 1 4,32 € 11/06/2024 449 1 849,88 € 11/06/2024 50 210,00 € 12/06/2024 4445 17 903,44 € 12/06/2024 100 420,96 € 13/06/2024 1006 4 039,98 € 13/06/2024 1 4,18 € 14/06/2024 546 2 132,18 € 14/06/2024 14 55,98 € 17/06/2024 501 1 913,88 € 17/06/2024 1 3,90 € 18/06/2024 124 496,00 € 18/06/2024 450 1 836,00 € 19/06/2024 1377 5 303,02 € 19/06/2024 40 155,34 € 21/06/2024 348 1 351,42 € 20/06/2024 601 2 326,58 € 24/06/2024 1 3,88 € 21/06/2024 231 913,96 € 25/06/2024 854 3 288,52 € 24/06/2024 491 1 935,08 € 26/06/2024 40 153,62 € 25/06/2024 600 2 306,00 € 27/06/2024 30 115,20 € 26/06/2024 126 488,86 € 28/06/2024 151 579,84 € 27/06/2024 155 601,40 € 28/06/2024 0 0 28/06/2024 1 3,84 € TOTAL 81 062 379 551,83 € 75 979 366 593,48 €

Next publication: H1 2024 revenue, Tuesday 16th July 2024

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. In 2022, the French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com



Contacts

AIRWELL

CEO

Laurent ROEGEL

investisseurs@airwell.com atout capital

Listing Sponsor

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86 ACTUS

Financial Communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33(0)1 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

Manon Clairet

mclairet@actus.fr

+33(0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZiclZ2YYpedmG9rk5ZrbmaVm2dql2nIbGXLxGFulZmWmnFlx25hnMeVZnFnnWho

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86832-airwell_pr_half-year-report-liquidity-contract_june24.pdf