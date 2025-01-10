GROUPE AIRWELL: Half-year report on liquidity contract on H2 2024

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:
- 57,139 AIRWELL shares
- €3,956.69 in cash
- Number of transactions executed on the 2nd semester on Buy side: 524
- Number of transactions executed on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 568
- Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Buy side: 28,989 shares for €72,920.40 in cash
- Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 23,922 shares for €62,393.25 in cash
Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 30th June 2024:
- 52,072 shares AIRWELL
- €14,533.51 in cash
Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:
- 0 share AIRWELL
- €200,000 in cash
Nota Bene: Interest: €148.33 - Seizure third party hold + expense = €198
Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 2nd half of 2024:
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|DATE
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded (EUR)
|DATE
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded (EUR)
|01/07/2024
|3
|126
|488,84 €
|01/07/2024
|- €
|01/07/2024
|- €
|01/07/2024
|7
|814
|3 178,32 €
|02/07/2024
|3
|122
|464,84 €
|02/07/2024
|- €
|02/07/2024
|- €
|02/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,88 €
|03/07/2024
|3
|10
|38,00 €
|03/07/2024
|- €
|03/07/2024
|- €
|03/07/2024
|5
|351
|1 360,76 €
|04/07/2024
|3
|35
|133,00 €
|04/07/2024
|- €
|04/07/2024
|- €
|04/07/2024
|4
|127
|487,70 €
|05/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,88 €
|05/07/2024
|- €
|05/07/2024
|- €
|05/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,88 €
|08/07/2024
|- €
|08/07/2024
|2
|36
|139,66 €
|09/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,88 €
|09/07/2024
|- €
|09/07/2024
|- €
|09/07/2024
|4
|89
|345,32 €
|10/07/2024
|3
|241
|920,88 €
|10/07/2024
|- €
|11/07/2024
|- €
|11/07/2024
|2
|11
|42,20 €
|12/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,82 €
|12/07/2024
|- €
|12/07/2024
|- €
|12/07/2024
|2
|116
|445,42 €
|15/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,86 €
|15/07/2024
|- €
|15/07/2024
|- €
|15/07/2024
|5
|150
|586,76 €
|16/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,92 €
|16/07/2024
|- €
|16/07/2024
|- €
|16/07/2024
|3
|3
|11,76 €
|17/07/2024
|11
|921
|3 512,38 €
|17/07/2024
|- €
|17/07/2024
|- €
|17/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,88 €
|18/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,78 €
|18/07/2024
|- €
|18/07/2024
|- €
|18/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,78 €
|19/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,78 €
|19/07/2024
|- €
|19/07/2024
|- €
|19/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,78 €
|22/07/2024
|6
|751
|2 805,84 €
|22/07/2024
|- €
|22/07/2024
|- €
|22/07/2024
|3
|136
|522,24 €
|23/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,84 €
|23/07/2024
|- €
|23/07/2024
|- €
|23/07/2024
|2
|62
|238,08 €
|24/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,84 €
|24/07/2024
|- €
|24/07/2024
|- €
|24/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,84 €
|25/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,84 €
|25/07/2024
|- €
|26/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,84 €
|26/07/2024
|- €
|29/07/2024
|6
|341
|1 288,04 €
|29/07/2024
|- €
|29/07/2024
|- €
|29/07/2024
|1
|1
|3,84 €
|30/07/2024
|3
|119
|442,72 €
|30/07/2024
|- €
|30/07/2024
|- €
|30/07/2024
|3
|9
|34,14 €
|31/07/2024
|4
|154
|567,04 €
|31/07/2024
|- €
|31/07/2024
|- €
|31/07/2024
|35
|35
|130,22 €
|01/08/2024
|- €
|01/08/2024
|- €
|01/08/2024
|2
|41
|150,92 €
|01/08/2024
|- €
|01/08/2024
|- €
|01/08/2024
|3
|9
|33,48 €
|02/08/2024
|11
|1 483
|5 261,40 €
|02/08/2024
|- €
|02/08/2024
|- €
|02/08/2024
|28
|94
|331,48 €
|05/08/2024
|11
|758
|2 526,28 €
|05/08/2024
|- €
|05/08/2024
|- €
|05/08/2024
|9
|1531
|5 257,88 €
|06/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,40 €
|06/08/2024
|- €
|06/08/2024
|- €
|06/08/2024
|2
|126
|428,40 €
|07/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,40 €
|07/08/2024
|- €
|07/08/2024
|- €
|07/08/2024
|12
|724
|2 567,08 €
|08/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,68 €
|08/08/2024
|- €
|08/08/2024
|- €
|08/08/2024
|4
|54
|198,72 €
|09/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,68 €
|09/08/2024
|- €
|09/08/2024
|- €
|09/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,68 €
|12/08/2024
|- €
|12/08/2024
|4
|130
|488,80 €
|13/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,76 €
|13/08/2024
|- €
|13/08/2024
|- €
|13/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,76 €
|14/08/2024
|4
|220
|809,60 €
|14/08/2024
|- €
|14/08/2024
|- €
|14/08/2024
|1
|50
|186,00 €
|15/08/2024
|3
|31
|114,12 €
|15/08/2024
|- €
|15/08/2024
|- €
|15/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,72 €
|16/08/2024
|3
|151
|574,68 €
|16/08/2024
|- €
|16/08/2024
|- €
|16/08/2024
|7
|584
|2 223,32 €
|19/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,80 €
|19/08/2024
|- €
|19/08/2024
|- €
|19/08/2024
|3
|15
|57,28 €
|20/08/2024
|1
|100
|384,00 €
|20/08/2024
|- €
|20/08/2024
|- €
|20/08/2024
|4
|251
|966,68 €
|21/08/2024
|4
|500
|1 884,06 €
|21/08/2024
|- €
|21/08/2024
|- €
|21/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,82 €
|22/08/2024
|3
|251
|938,76 €
|22/08/2024
|- €
|22/08/2024
|- €
|22/08/2024
|3
|118
|448,20 €
|23/08/2024
|4
|209
|772,88 €
|23/08/2024
|- €
|23/08/2024
|- €
|23/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,76 €
|26/08/2024
|3
|124
|446,40 €
|26/08/2024
|- €
|26/08/2024
|- €
|26/08/2024
|2
|30
|110,36 €
|27/08/2024
|1
|1
|3,68 €
|27/08/2024
|- €
|27/08/2024
|- €
|27/08/2024
|5
|141
|520,64 €
|28/08/2024
|2
|126
|463,72 €
|28/08/2024
|- €
|28/08/2024
|- €
|28/08/2024
|3
|82
|305,04 €
|29/08/2024
|2
|120
|436,80 €
|29/08/2024
|- €
|29/08/2024
|- €
|29/08/2024
|2
|41
|150,86 €
|30/08/2024
|4
|107
|385,48 €
|30/08/2024
|- €
|02/09/2024
|2
|20
|72,00 €
|02/09/2024
|- €
|02/09/2024
|- €
|02/09/2024
|2
|2
|7,24 €
|03/09/2024
|3
|207
|733,72 €
|03/09/2024
|- €
|03/09/2024
|- €
|03/09/2024
|2
|11
|39,80 €
|04/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,62 €
|04/09/2024
|- €
|04/09/2024
|- €
|04/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,62 €
|05/09/2024
|2
|2
|7,22 €
|05/09/2024
|- €
|05/09/2024
|- €
|05/09/2024
|5
|202
|731,24 €
|06/09/2024
|3
|30
|108,00 €
|06/09/2024
|- €
|06/09/2024
|- €
|06/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,60 €
|09/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,60 €
|09/09/2024
|- €
|09/09/2024
|- €
|09/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,60 €
|10/09/2024
|3
|29
|104,44 €
|10/09/2024
|- €
|10/09/2024
|- €
|10/09/2024
|5
|140
|510,16 €
|11/09/2024
|3
|95
|340,84 €
|11/09/2024
|- €
|12/09/2024
|2
|94
|334,64 €
|12/09/2024
|- €
|12/09/2024
|- €
|12/09/2024
|2
|31
|111,56 €
|13/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,56 €
|13/09/2024
|- €
|13/09/2024
|- €
|13/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,56 €
|16/09/2024
|3
|46
|162,00 €
|16/09/2024
|- €
|16/09/2024
|- €
|16/09/2024
|2
|96
|345,56 €
|17/09/2024
|4
|176
|649,60 €
|17/09/2024
|- €
|17/09/2024
|- €
|17/09/2024
|10
|704
|2 631,68 €
|18/09/2024
|23
|1 801
|6 207,16 €
|18/09/2024
|- €
|18/09/2024
|- €
|18/09/2024
|2
|75
|245,00 €
|19/09/2024
|5
|176
|565,20 €
|19/09/2024
|- €
|19/09/2024
|- €
|19/09/2024
|6
|234
|762,48 €
|20/09/2024
|2
|52
|164,40 €
|20/09/2024
|- €
|20/09/2024
|- €
|20/09/2024
|2
|51
|165,24 €
|23/09/2024
|5
|188
|599,76 €
|23/09/2024
|- €
|23/09/2024
|- €
|23/09/2024
|7
|668
|2 257,84 €
|24/09/2024
|3
|251
|778,18 €
|24/09/2024
|- €
|24/09/2024
|- €
|24/09/2024
|1
|1
|3,18 €
|25/09/2024
|22
|797
|2 336,04 €
|25/09/2024
|- €
|25/09/2024
|- €
|25/09/2024
|16
|239
|713,70 €
|26/09/2024
|17
|179
|493,14 €
|26/09/2024
|- €
|26/09/2024
|- €
|26/09/2024
|5
|196
|567,40 €
|27/09/2024
|2
|5
|13,60 €
|27/09/2024
|- €
|27/09/2024
|- €
|27/09/2024
|1
|1
|2,72 €
|30/09/2024
|5
|175
|497,50 €
|30/09/2024
|- €
|30/09/2024
|- €
|30/09/2024
|10
|751
|2 156,58 €
|01/10/2024
|8
|305
|829,62 €
|01/10/2024
|- €
|01/10/2024
|- €
|01/10/2024
|1
|1
|2,82 €
|02/10/2024
|2
|51
|137,74 €
|02/10/2024
|- €
|02/10/2024
|- €
|02/10/2024
|1
|1
|2,74 €
|03/10/2024
|12
|551
|1 449,74 €
|03/10/2024
|- €
|03/10/2024
|- €
|03/10/2024
|15
|1128
|3 010,72 €
|04/10/2024
|8
|301
|806,62 €
|04/10/2024
|- €
|04/10/2024
|- €
|04/10/2024
|11
|955
|2 620,74 €
|07/10/2024
|8
|351
|943,78 €
|07/10/2024
|- €
|07/10/2024
|- €
|07/10/2024
|6
|497
|1 351,66 €
|08/10/2024
|7
|451
|1 149,62 €
|08/10/2024
|- €
|08/10/2024
|- €
|08/10/2024
|2
|11
|29,62 €
|09/10/2024
|3
|101
|258,60 €
|09/10/2024
|- €
|09/10/2024
|- €
|09/10/2024
|1
|125
|322,50 €
|10/10/2024
|9
|501
|1 252,58 €
|10/10/2024
|- €
|10/10/2024
|- €
|10/10/2024
|3
|54
|132,96 €
|11/10/2024
|8
|251
|648,46 €
|11/10/2024
|- €
|11/10/2024
|- €
|11/10/2024
|11
|1013
|2 653,00 €
|14/10/2024
|11
|376
|868,00 €
|14/10/2024
|- €
|14/10/2024
|- €
|14/10/2024
|3
|165
|384,10 €
|15/10/2024
|12
|551
|1 282,26 €
|15/10/2024
|- €
|15/10/2024
|- €
|15/10/2024
|10
|1001
|2 382,26 €
|16/10/2024
|4
|151
|347,36 €
|16/10/2024
|- €
|16/10/2024
|- €
|16/10/2024
|2
|51
|119,36 €
|17/10/2024
|5
|552
|1 216,42 €
|17/10/2024
|- €
|17/10/2024
|- €
|17/10/2024
|4
|243
|544,18 €
|18/10/2024
|5
|200
|431,06 €
|18/10/2024
|- €
|18/10/2024
|- €
|18/10/2024
|1
|1
|2,26 €
|21/10/2024
|7
|276
|583,20 €
|21/10/2024
|- €
|21/10/2024
|- €
|21/10/2024
|8
|8
|17,76 €
|22/10/2024
|6
|450
|908,02 €
|22/10/2024
|- €
|22/10/2024
|- €
|22/10/2024
|7
|326
|670,56 €
|23/10/2024
|1
|50
|105,00 €
|23/10/2024
|- €
|23/10/2024
|- €
|23/10/2024
|5
|276
|581,54 €
|24/10/2024
|- €
|24/10/2024
|2
|40
|85,60 €
|25/10/2024
|2
|19
|39,18 €
|25/10/2024
|- €
|25/10/2024
|- €
|25/10/2024
|2
|2
|4,24 €
|28/10/2024
|3
|83
|173,06 €
|28/10/2024
|- €
|28/10/2024
|- €
|28/10/2024
|2
|126
|264,64 €
|29/10/2024
|8
|290
|593,08 €
|29/10/2024
|- €
|29/10/2024
|- €
|29/10/2024
|5
|126
|259,60 €
|30/10/2024
|3
|263
|527,04 €
|30/10/2024
|- €
|30/10/2024
|- €
|30/10/2024
|2
|2
|4,10 €
|31/10/2024
|3
|64
|126,24 €
|31/10/2024
|- €
|31/10/2024
|- €
|31/10/2024
|2
|126
|254,52 €
|01/11/2024
|1
|1
|1,95 €
|01/11/2024
|- €
|01/11/2024
|- €
|01/11/2024
|2
|121
|244,35 €
|04/11/2024
|1
|1
|2,02 €
|04/11/2024
|- €
|04/11/2024
|- €
|04/11/2024
|4
|91
|184,22 €
|05/11/2024
|5
|188
|363,82 €
|05/11/2024
|- €
|05/11/2024
|- €
|05/11/2024
|1
|51
|98,94 €
|06/11/2024
|11
|601
|1 129,94 €
|06/11/2024
|- €
|06/11/2024
|- €
|06/11/2024
|29
|1168
|2 363,12 €
|07/11/2024
|6
|301
|584,02 €
|07/11/2024
|- €
|07/11/2024
|- €
|07/11/2024
|2
|53
|104,98 €
|08/11/2024
|1
|1
|1,98 €
|08/11/2024
|- €
|08/11/2024
|- €
|08/11/2024
|1
|1
|1,98 €
|11/11/2024
|3
|101
|193,97 €
|11/11/2024
|- €
|11/11/2024
|- €
|11/11/2024
|2
|73
|144,54 €
|12/11/2024
|3
|101
|187,90 €
|12/11/2024
|- €
|12/11/2024
|- €
|12/11/2024
|2
|126
|239,40 €
|13/11/2024
|12
|2 495
|4 408,81 €
|13/11/2024
|- €
|13/11/2024
|- €
|13/11/2024
|5
|259
|445,02 €
|14/11/2024
|4
|251
|411,66 €
|14/11/2024
|- €
|15/11/2024
|2
|126
|204,13 €
|15/11/2024
|- €
|15/11/2024
|- €
|15/11/2024
|1
|1
|1,63 €
|18/11/2024
|7
|201
|313,60 €
|18/11/2024
|- €
|19/11/2024
|1
|50
|83,00 €
|19/11/2024
|- €
|19/11/2024
|- €
|19/11/2024
|10
|801
|1 314,05 €
|20/11/2024
|7
|517
|843,58 €
|20/11/2024
|- €
|20/11/2024
|- €
|20/11/2024
|4
|28
|48,60 €
|21/11/2024
|4
|301
|451,58 €
|21/11/2024
|- €
|21/11/2024
|- €
|21/11/2024
|2
|126
|194,08 €
|22/11/2024
|5
|311
|465,91 €
|22/11/2024
|- €
|22/11/2024
|- €
|22/11/2024
|6
|341
|523,74 €
|25/11/2024
|1
|1
|1,54 €
|25/11/2024
|- €
|25/11/2024
|- €
|25/11/2024
|1
|1
|1,54 €
|26/11/2024
|3
|201
|305,52 €
|26/11/2024
|- €
|26/11/2024
|- €
|26/11/2024
|4
|200
|316,00 €
|27/11/2024
|5
|301
|435,46 €
|27/11/2024
|- €
|28/11/2024
|6
|801
|1 077,96 €
|28/11/2024
|- €
|28/11/2024
|- €
|28/11/2024
|11
|153
|205,68 €
|29/11/2024
|2
|126
|171,34 €
|29/11/2024
|- €
|29/11/2024
|- €
|29/11/2024
|17
|474
|659,64 €
|02/12/2024
|3
|250
|357,50 €
|02/12/2024
|- €
|02/12/2024
|- €
|02/12/2024
|6
|500
|750,00 €
|03/12/2024
|4
|376
|518,92 €
|03/12/2024
|- €
|03/12/2024
|- €
|03/12/2024
|2
|5
|7,30 €
|04/12/2024
|4
|266
|351,12 €
|04/12/2024
|- €
|04/12/2024
|- €
|04/12/2024
|4
|251
|348,86 €
|05/12/2024
|2
|11
|15,18 €
|05/12/2024
|- €
|05/12/2024
|- €
|05/12/2024
|3
|196
|275,78 €
|06/12/2024
|2
|101
|141,44 €
|06/12/2024
|- €
|06/12/2024
|- €
|06/12/2024
|4
|272
|391,68 €
|09/12/2024
|2
|241
|332,60 €
|09/12/2024
|- €
|09/12/2024
|- €
|09/12/2024
|4
|228
|321,24 €
|10/12/2024
|4
|331
|480,00 €
|10/12/2024
|- €
|10/12/2024
|- €
|10/12/2024
|26
|270
|398,22 €
|11/12/2024
|1
|14
|19,88 €
|11/12/2024
|- €
|11/12/2024
|- €
|11/12/2024
|5
|274
|402,88 €
|12/12/2024
|4
|188
|266,38 €
|12/12/2024
|- €
|12/12/2024
|- €
|12/12/2024
|10
|564
|853,62 €
|13/12/2024
|3
|166
|265,60 €
|13/12/2024
|- €
|13/12/2024
|- €
|13/12/2024
|6
|474
|809,76 €
|16/12/2024
|6
|436
|693,10 €
|16/12/2024
|- €
|16/12/2024
|- €
|16/12/2024
|3
|208
|344,02 €
|17/12/2024
|2
|11
|16,95 €
|17/12/2024
|- €
|17/12/2024
|0,00
|17/12/2024
|2
|40
|63,17 €
|18/12/2024
|2
|116
|178,64 €
|18/12/2024
|- €
|18/12/2024
|- €
|18/12/2024
|5
|462
|744,93 €
|19/12/2024
|1
|1
|1,64 €
|19/12/2024
|- €
|19/12/2024
|- €
|19/12/2024
|3
|101
|168,78 €
|20/12/2024
|2
|93
|152,56 €
|20/12/2024
|- €
|20/12/2024
|- €
|20/12/2024
|2
|61
|102,48 €
|23/12/2024
|7
|643
|990,22 €
|23/12/2024
|- €
|23/12/2024
|- €
|23/12/2024
|1
|33
|52,80 €
|24/12/2024
|4
|192
|293,74 €
|24/12/2024
|- €
|24/12/2024
|- €
|24/12/2024
|1
|1
|1,60 €
|27/12/2024
|2
|126
|189,00 €
|27/12/2024
|- €
|27/12/2024
|- €
|27/12/2024
|2
|35
|53,19 €
|30/12/2024
|7
|501
|736,50 €
|30/12/2024
|- €
|30/12/2024
|- €
|30/12/2024
|5
|263
|400,28 €
|31/12/2024
|5
|376
|546,48 €
|31/12/2024
|- €
|31/12/2024
|- €
|31/12/2024
|1
|1
|1,49 €
|TOTAL
|524
|28,989
|72,920.40 €
|568
|23,922
|62,393.25 €
Next release:
Full-year revenue on Thursday 6th February 2025, after trading
About Airwell
Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).
Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris;
Ticker: ALAIR
www.groupe-airwell.com
Contacts
|
CEO
Laurent ROEGEL
investisseurs@airwell.com
|
Rodolphe OSSOLA
Listing Sponsor
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86
|
Financial Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
apetureaux@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
|Media Relations
Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89491-airwell_pr_half_year_report_h22024.pdf
