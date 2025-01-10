GROUPE AIRWELL: Half-year report on liquidity contract on H2 2024

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

57,139 AIRWELL shares

AIRWELL shares €3,956.69 in cash

Number of transactions executed on the 2 nd semester on Buy side: 524

semester on Buy side: Number of transactions executed on the 2 nd semester on Sell side: 568

semester on Sell side: Volume traded on the 2 nd semester on Buy side: 28,989 shares for €72,920.40 in cash

semester on Buy side: for Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 23,922 shares for €62,393.25 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 30th June 2024:

52,072 shares AIRWELL

AIRWELL €14,533.51 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

0 share AIRWELL

AIRWELL €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene: Interest: €148.33 - Seizure third party hold + expense = €198

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 2nd half of 2024:

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded (EUR) DATE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded (EUR) 01/07/2024 3 126 488,84 € 01/07/2024 - € 01/07/2024 - € 01/07/2024 7 814 3 178,32 € 02/07/2024 3 122 464,84 € 02/07/2024 - € 02/07/2024 - € 02/07/2024 1 1 3,88 € 03/07/2024 3 10 38,00 € 03/07/2024 - € 03/07/2024 - € 03/07/2024 5 351 1 360,76 € 04/07/2024 3 35 133,00 € 04/07/2024 - € 04/07/2024 - € 04/07/2024 4 127 487,70 € 05/07/2024 1 1 3,88 € 05/07/2024 - € 05/07/2024 - € 05/07/2024 1 1 3,88 € 08/07/2024 - € 08/07/2024 2 36 139,66 € 09/07/2024 1 1 3,88 € 09/07/2024 - € 09/07/2024 - € 09/07/2024 4 89 345,32 € 10/07/2024 3 241 920,88 € 10/07/2024 - € 11/07/2024 - € 11/07/2024 2 11 42,20 € 12/07/2024 1 1 3,82 € 12/07/2024 - € 12/07/2024 - € 12/07/2024 2 116 445,42 € 15/07/2024 1 1 3,86 € 15/07/2024 - € 15/07/2024 - € 15/07/2024 5 150 586,76 € 16/07/2024 1 1 3,92 € 16/07/2024 - € 16/07/2024 - € 16/07/2024 3 3 11,76 € 17/07/2024 11 921 3 512,38 € 17/07/2024 - € 17/07/2024 - € 17/07/2024 1 1 3,88 € 18/07/2024 1 1 3,78 € 18/07/2024 - € 18/07/2024 - € 18/07/2024 1 1 3,78 € 19/07/2024 1 1 3,78 € 19/07/2024 - € 19/07/2024 - € 19/07/2024 1 1 3,78 € 22/07/2024 6 751 2 805,84 € 22/07/2024 - € 22/07/2024 - € 22/07/2024 3 136 522,24 € 23/07/2024 1 1 3,84 € 23/07/2024 - € 23/07/2024 - € 23/07/2024 2 62 238,08 € 24/07/2024 1 1 3,84 € 24/07/2024 - € 24/07/2024 - € 24/07/2024 1 1 3,84 € 25/07/2024 1 1 3,84 € 25/07/2024 - € 26/07/2024 1 1 3,84 € 26/07/2024 - € 29/07/2024 6 341 1 288,04 € 29/07/2024 - € 29/07/2024 - € 29/07/2024 1 1 3,84 € 30/07/2024 3 119 442,72 € 30/07/2024 - € 30/07/2024 - € 30/07/2024 3 9 34,14 € 31/07/2024 4 154 567,04 € 31/07/2024 - € 31/07/2024 - € 31/07/2024 35 35 130,22 € 01/08/2024 - € 01/08/2024 - € 01/08/2024 2 41 150,92 € 01/08/2024 - € 01/08/2024 - € 01/08/2024 3 9 33,48 € 02/08/2024 11 1 483 5 261,40 € 02/08/2024 - € 02/08/2024 - € 02/08/2024 28 94 331,48 € 05/08/2024 11 758 2 526,28 € 05/08/2024 - € 05/08/2024 - € 05/08/2024 9 1531 5 257,88 € 06/08/2024 1 1 3,40 € 06/08/2024 - € 06/08/2024 - € 06/08/2024 2 126 428,40 € 07/08/2024 1 1 3,40 € 07/08/2024 - € 07/08/2024 - € 07/08/2024 12 724 2 567,08 € 08/08/2024 1 1 3,68 € 08/08/2024 - € 08/08/2024 - € 08/08/2024 4 54 198,72 € 09/08/2024 1 1 3,68 € 09/08/2024 - € 09/08/2024 - € 09/08/2024 1 1 3,68 € 12/08/2024 - € 12/08/2024 4 130 488,80 € 13/08/2024 1 1 3,76 € 13/08/2024 - € 13/08/2024 - € 13/08/2024 1 1 3,76 € 14/08/2024 4 220 809,60 € 14/08/2024 - € 14/08/2024 - € 14/08/2024 1 50 186,00 € 15/08/2024 3 31 114,12 € 15/08/2024 - € 15/08/2024 - € 15/08/2024 1 1 3,72 € 16/08/2024 3 151 574,68 € 16/08/2024 - € 16/08/2024 - € 16/08/2024 7 584 2 223,32 € 19/08/2024 1 1 3,80 € 19/08/2024 - € 19/08/2024 - € 19/08/2024 3 15 57,28 € 20/08/2024 1 100 384,00 € 20/08/2024 - € 20/08/2024 - € 20/08/2024 4 251 966,68 € 21/08/2024 4 500 1 884,06 € 21/08/2024 - € 21/08/2024 - € 21/08/2024 1 1 3,82 € 22/08/2024 3 251 938,76 € 22/08/2024 - € 22/08/2024 - € 22/08/2024 3 118 448,20 € 23/08/2024 4 209 772,88 € 23/08/2024 - € 23/08/2024 - € 23/08/2024 1 1 3,76 € 26/08/2024 3 124 446,40 € 26/08/2024 - € 26/08/2024 - € 26/08/2024 2 30 110,36 € 27/08/2024 1 1 3,68 € 27/08/2024 - € 27/08/2024 - € 27/08/2024 5 141 520,64 € 28/08/2024 2 126 463,72 € 28/08/2024 - € 28/08/2024 - € 28/08/2024 3 82 305,04 € 29/08/2024 2 120 436,80 € 29/08/2024 - € 29/08/2024 - € 29/08/2024 2 41 150,86 € 30/08/2024 4 107 385,48 € 30/08/2024 - € 02/09/2024 2 20 72,00 € 02/09/2024 - € 02/09/2024 - € 02/09/2024 2 2 7,24 € 03/09/2024 3 207 733,72 € 03/09/2024 - € 03/09/2024 - € 03/09/2024 2 11 39,80 € 04/09/2024 1 1 3,62 € 04/09/2024 - € 04/09/2024 - € 04/09/2024 1 1 3,62 € 05/09/2024 2 2 7,22 € 05/09/2024 - € 05/09/2024 - € 05/09/2024 5 202 731,24 € 06/09/2024 3 30 108,00 € 06/09/2024 - € 06/09/2024 - € 06/09/2024 1 1 3,60 € 09/09/2024 1 1 3,60 € 09/09/2024 - € 09/09/2024 - € 09/09/2024 1 1 3,60 € 10/09/2024 3 29 104,44 € 10/09/2024 - € 10/09/2024 - € 10/09/2024 5 140 510,16 € 11/09/2024 3 95 340,84 € 11/09/2024 - € 12/09/2024 2 94 334,64 € 12/09/2024 - € 12/09/2024 - € 12/09/2024 2 31 111,56 € 13/09/2024 1 1 3,56 € 13/09/2024 - € 13/09/2024 - € 13/09/2024 1 1 3,56 € 16/09/2024 3 46 162,00 € 16/09/2024 - € 16/09/2024 - € 16/09/2024 2 96 345,56 € 17/09/2024 4 176 649,60 € 17/09/2024 - € 17/09/2024 - € 17/09/2024 10 704 2 631,68 € 18/09/2024 23 1 801 6 207,16 € 18/09/2024 - € 18/09/2024 - € 18/09/2024 2 75 245,00 € 19/09/2024 5 176 565,20 € 19/09/2024 - € 19/09/2024 - € 19/09/2024 6 234 762,48 € 20/09/2024 2 52 164,40 € 20/09/2024 - € 20/09/2024 - € 20/09/2024 2 51 165,24 € 23/09/2024 5 188 599,76 € 23/09/2024 - € 23/09/2024 - € 23/09/2024 7 668 2 257,84 € 24/09/2024 3 251 778,18 € 24/09/2024 - € 24/09/2024 - € 24/09/2024 1 1 3,18 € 25/09/2024 22 797 2 336,04 € 25/09/2024 - € 25/09/2024 - € 25/09/2024 16 239 713,70 € 26/09/2024 17 179 493,14 € 26/09/2024 - € 26/09/2024 - € 26/09/2024 5 196 567,40 € 27/09/2024 2 5 13,60 € 27/09/2024 - € 27/09/2024 - € 27/09/2024 1 1 2,72 € 30/09/2024 5 175 497,50 € 30/09/2024 - € 30/09/2024 - € 30/09/2024 10 751 2 156,58 € 01/10/2024 8 305 829,62 € 01/10/2024 - € 01/10/2024 - € 01/10/2024 1 1 2,82 € 02/10/2024 2 51 137,74 € 02/10/2024 - € 02/10/2024 - € 02/10/2024 1 1 2,74 € 03/10/2024 12 551 1 449,74 € 03/10/2024 - € 03/10/2024 - € 03/10/2024 15 1128 3 010,72 € 04/10/2024 8 301 806,62 € 04/10/2024 - € 04/10/2024 - € 04/10/2024 11 955 2 620,74 € 07/10/2024 8 351 943,78 € 07/10/2024 - € 07/10/2024 - € 07/10/2024 6 497 1 351,66 € 08/10/2024 7 451 1 149,62 € 08/10/2024 - € 08/10/2024 - € 08/10/2024 2 11 29,62 € 09/10/2024 3 101 258,60 € 09/10/2024 - € 09/10/2024 - € 09/10/2024 1 125 322,50 € 10/10/2024 9 501 1 252,58 € 10/10/2024 - € 10/10/2024 - € 10/10/2024 3 54 132,96 € 11/10/2024 8 251 648,46 € 11/10/2024 - € 11/10/2024 - € 11/10/2024 11 1013 2 653,00 € 14/10/2024 11 376 868,00 € 14/10/2024 - € 14/10/2024 - € 14/10/2024 3 165 384,10 € 15/10/2024 12 551 1 282,26 € 15/10/2024 - € 15/10/2024 - € 15/10/2024 10 1001 2 382,26 € 16/10/2024 4 151 347,36 € 16/10/2024 - € 16/10/2024 - € 16/10/2024 2 51 119,36 € 17/10/2024 5 552 1 216,42 € 17/10/2024 - € 17/10/2024 - € 17/10/2024 4 243 544,18 € 18/10/2024 5 200 431,06 € 18/10/2024 - € 18/10/2024 - € 18/10/2024 1 1 2,26 € 21/10/2024 7 276 583,20 € 21/10/2024 - € 21/10/2024 - € 21/10/2024 8 8 17,76 € 22/10/2024 6 450 908,02 € 22/10/2024 - € 22/10/2024 - € 22/10/2024 7 326 670,56 € 23/10/2024 1 50 105,00 € 23/10/2024 - € 23/10/2024 - € 23/10/2024 5 276 581,54 € 24/10/2024 - € 24/10/2024 2 40 85,60 € 25/10/2024 2 19 39,18 € 25/10/2024 - € 25/10/2024 - € 25/10/2024 2 2 4,24 € 28/10/2024 3 83 173,06 € 28/10/2024 - € 28/10/2024 - € 28/10/2024 2 126 264,64 € 29/10/2024 8 290 593,08 € 29/10/2024 - € 29/10/2024 - € 29/10/2024 5 126 259,60 € 30/10/2024 3 263 527,04 € 30/10/2024 - € 30/10/2024 - € 30/10/2024 2 2 4,10 € 31/10/2024 3 64 126,24 € 31/10/2024 - € 31/10/2024 - € 31/10/2024 2 126 254,52 € 01/11/2024 1 1 1,95 € 01/11/2024 - € 01/11/2024 - € 01/11/2024 2 121 244,35 € 04/11/2024 1 1 2,02 € 04/11/2024 - € 04/11/2024 - € 04/11/2024 4 91 184,22 € 05/11/2024 5 188 363,82 € 05/11/2024 - € 05/11/2024 - € 05/11/2024 1 51 98,94 € 06/11/2024 11 601 1 129,94 € 06/11/2024 - € 06/11/2024 - € 06/11/2024 29 1168 2 363,12 € 07/11/2024 6 301 584,02 € 07/11/2024 - € 07/11/2024 - € 07/11/2024 2 53 104,98 € 08/11/2024 1 1 1,98 € 08/11/2024 - € 08/11/2024 - € 08/11/2024 1 1 1,98 € 11/11/2024 3 101 193,97 € 11/11/2024 - € 11/11/2024 - € 11/11/2024 2 73 144,54 € 12/11/2024 3 101 187,90 € 12/11/2024 - € 12/11/2024 - € 12/11/2024 2 126 239,40 € 13/11/2024 12 2 495 4 408,81 € 13/11/2024 - € 13/11/2024 - € 13/11/2024 5 259 445,02 € 14/11/2024 4 251 411,66 € 14/11/2024 - € 15/11/2024 2 126 204,13 € 15/11/2024 - € 15/11/2024 - € 15/11/2024 1 1 1,63 € 18/11/2024 7 201 313,60 € 18/11/2024 - € 19/11/2024 1 50 83,00 € 19/11/2024 - € 19/11/2024 - € 19/11/2024 10 801 1 314,05 € 20/11/2024 7 517 843,58 € 20/11/2024 - € 20/11/2024 - € 20/11/2024 4 28 48,60 € 21/11/2024 4 301 451,58 € 21/11/2024 - € 21/11/2024 - € 21/11/2024 2 126 194,08 € 22/11/2024 5 311 465,91 € 22/11/2024 - € 22/11/2024 - € 22/11/2024 6 341 523,74 € 25/11/2024 1 1 1,54 € 25/11/2024 - € 25/11/2024 - € 25/11/2024 1 1 1,54 € 26/11/2024 3 201 305,52 € 26/11/2024 - € 26/11/2024 - € 26/11/2024 4 200 316,00 € 27/11/2024 5 301 435,46 € 27/11/2024 - € 28/11/2024 6 801 1 077,96 € 28/11/2024 - € 28/11/2024 - € 28/11/2024 11 153 205,68 € 29/11/2024 2 126 171,34 € 29/11/2024 - € 29/11/2024 - € 29/11/2024 17 474 659,64 € 02/12/2024 3 250 357,50 € 02/12/2024 - € 02/12/2024 - € 02/12/2024 6 500 750,00 € 03/12/2024 4 376 518,92 € 03/12/2024 - € 03/12/2024 - € 03/12/2024 2 5 7,30 € 04/12/2024 4 266 351,12 € 04/12/2024 - € 04/12/2024 - € 04/12/2024 4 251 348,86 € 05/12/2024 2 11 15,18 € 05/12/2024 - € 05/12/2024 - € 05/12/2024 3 196 275,78 € 06/12/2024 2 101 141,44 € 06/12/2024 - € 06/12/2024 - € 06/12/2024 4 272 391,68 € 09/12/2024 2 241 332,60 € 09/12/2024 - € 09/12/2024 - € 09/12/2024 4 228 321,24 € 10/12/2024 4 331 480,00 € 10/12/2024 - € 10/12/2024 - € 10/12/2024 26 270 398,22 € 11/12/2024 1 14 19,88 € 11/12/2024 - € 11/12/2024 - € 11/12/2024 5 274 402,88 € 12/12/2024 4 188 266,38 € 12/12/2024 - € 12/12/2024 - € 12/12/2024 10 564 853,62 € 13/12/2024 3 166 265,60 € 13/12/2024 - € 13/12/2024 - € 13/12/2024 6 474 809,76 € 16/12/2024 6 436 693,10 € 16/12/2024 - € 16/12/2024 - € 16/12/2024 3 208 344,02 € 17/12/2024 2 11 16,95 € 17/12/2024 - € 17/12/2024 0,00 17/12/2024 2 40 63,17 € 18/12/2024 2 116 178,64 € 18/12/2024 - € 18/12/2024 - € 18/12/2024 5 462 744,93 € 19/12/2024 1 1 1,64 € 19/12/2024 - € 19/12/2024 - € 19/12/2024 3 101 168,78 € 20/12/2024 2 93 152,56 € 20/12/2024 - € 20/12/2024 - € 20/12/2024 2 61 102,48 € 23/12/2024 7 643 990,22 € 23/12/2024 - € 23/12/2024 - € 23/12/2024 1 33 52,80 € 24/12/2024 4 192 293,74 € 24/12/2024 - € 24/12/2024 - € 24/12/2024 1 1 1,60 € 27/12/2024 2 126 189,00 € 27/12/2024 - € 27/12/2024 - € 27/12/2024 2 35 53,19 € 30/12/2024 7 501 736,50 € 30/12/2024 - € 30/12/2024 - € 30/12/2024 5 263 400,28 € 31/12/2024 5 376 546,48 € 31/12/2024 - € 31/12/2024 - € 31/12/2024 1 1 1,49 € TOTAL 524 28,989 72,920.40 € 568 23,922 62,393.25 €

Next release:

Full-year revenue on Thursday 6th February 2025, after trading

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris;

Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com

Contacts





CEO

Laurent ROEGEL

investisseurs@airwell.com



Rodolphe OSSOLA

Listing Sponsor

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86



Financial Communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

