WKN: A3DGYT | ISIN: FR0014003V77
Frankfurt
10.01.25
08:04 Uhr
1,430 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL 5-Tage-Chart
10.01.2025 17:53 Uhr
GROUPE AIRWELL: Half-year report on liquidity contract on H2 2024

Finanznachrichten News

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

  • 57,139 AIRWELL shares
  • €3,956.69 in cash

  • Number of transactions executed on the 2nd semester on Buy side: 524
  • Number of transactions executed on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 568
  • Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Buy side: 28,989 shares for €72,920.40 in cash
  • Volume traded on the 2nd semester on Sell side: 23,922 shares for €62,393.25 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 30th June 2024:

  • 52,072 shares AIRWELL
  • €14,533.51 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

  • 0 share AIRWELL
  • €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene: Interest: €148.33 - Seizure third party hold + expense = €198

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the 2nd half of 2024:

BUY SIDESELL SIDE
DATENumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded (EUR)DATENumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded (EUR)
01/07/20243126488,84 €01/07/2024 - €
01/07/2024 - €01/07/202478143 178,32 €
02/07/20243122464,84 €02/07/2024 - €
02/07/2024 - €02/07/2024113,88 €
03/07/202431038,00 €03/07/2024 - €
03/07/2024 - €03/07/202453511 360,76 €
04/07/2024335133,00 €04/07/2024 - €
04/07/2024 - €04/07/20244127487,70 €
05/07/2024113,88 €05/07/2024 - €
05/07/2024 - €05/07/2024113,88 €
08/07/2024 - €08/07/2024236139,66 €
09/07/2024113,88 €09/07/2024 - €
09/07/2024 - €09/07/2024489345,32 €
10/07/20243241920,88 €10/07/2024 - €
11/07/2024 - €11/07/202421142,20 €
12/07/2024113,82 €12/07/2024 - €
12/07/2024 - €12/07/20242116445,42 €
15/07/2024113,86 €15/07/2024 - €
15/07/2024 - €15/07/20245150586,76 €
16/07/2024113,92 €16/07/2024 - €
16/07/2024 - €16/07/20243311,76 €
17/07/2024119213 512,38 €17/07/2024 - €
17/07/2024 - €17/07/2024113,88 €
18/07/2024113,78 €18/07/2024 - €
18/07/2024 - €18/07/2024113,78 €
19/07/2024113,78 €19/07/2024 - €
19/07/2024 - €19/07/2024113,78 €
22/07/202467512 805,84 €22/07/2024 - €
22/07/2024 - €22/07/20243136522,24 €
23/07/2024113,84 €23/07/2024 - €
23/07/2024 - €23/07/2024262238,08 €
24/07/2024113,84 €24/07/2024 - €
24/07/2024 - €24/07/2024113,84 €
25/07/2024113,84 €25/07/2024 - €
26/07/2024113,84 €26/07/2024 - €
29/07/202463411 288,04 €29/07/2024 - €
29/07/2024 - €29/07/2024113,84 €
30/07/20243119442,72 €30/07/2024 - €
30/07/2024 - €30/07/20243934,14 €
31/07/20244154567,04 €31/07/2024 - €
31/07/2024 - €31/07/20243535130,22 €
01/08/2024 - €01/08/2024 - €
01/08/2024241150,92 €01/08/2024 - €
01/08/2024 - €01/08/20243933,48 €
02/08/2024111 4835 261,40 €02/08/2024 - €
02/08/2024 - €02/08/20242894331,48 €
05/08/2024117582 526,28 €05/08/2024 - €
05/08/2024 - €05/08/2024 915315 257,88 €
06/08/2024113,40 €06/08/2024 - €
06/08/2024 - €06/08/20242126428,40 €
07/08/2024113,40 €07/08/2024 - €
07/08/2024 - €07/08/2024127242 567,08 €
08/08/2024113,68 €08/08/2024 - €
08/08/2024 - €08/08/2024454198,72 €
09/08/2024113,68 €09/08/2024 - €
09/08/2024 - €09/08/2024113,68 €
12/08/2024 - €12/08/20244130488,80 €
13/08/2024113,76 €13/08/2024 - €
13/08/2024 - €13/08/2024113,76 €
14/08/20244220809,60 €14/08/2024 - €
14/08/2024 - €14/08/2024150186,00 €
15/08/2024331114,12 €15/08/2024 - €
15/08/2024 - €15/08/2024113,72 €
16/08/20243151574,68 €16/08/2024 - €
16/08/2024 - €16/08/202475842 223,32 €
19/08/2024113,80 €19/08/2024 - €
19/08/2024 - €19/08/202431557,28 €
20/08/20241100384,00 €20/08/2024 - €
20/08/2024 - €20/08/20244251966,68 €
21/08/202445001 884,06 €21/08/2024 - €
21/08/2024 - €21/08/2024113,82 €
22/08/20243251938,76 €22/08/2024 - €
22/08/2024 - €22/08/20243118448,20 €
23/08/20244209772,88 €23/08/2024 - €
23/08/2024 - €23/08/2024113,76 €
26/08/20243124446,40 €26/08/2024 - €
26/08/2024 - €26/08/2024230110,36 €
27/08/2024113,68 €27/08/2024 - €
27/08/2024 - €27/08/20245141520,64 €
28/08/20242126463,72 €28/08/2024 - €
28/08/2024 - €28/08/2024382305,04 €
29/08/20242120436,80 €29/08/2024 - €
29/08/2024 - €29/08/2024241150,86 €
30/08/20244107385,48 €30/08/2024 - €
02/09/202422072,00 €02/09/2024 - €
02/09/2024 - €02/09/2024227,24 €
03/09/20243207733,72 €03/09/2024 - €
03/09/2024 - €03/09/202421139,80 €
04/09/2024113,62 €04/09/2024 - €
04/09/2024 - €04/09/2024113,62 €
05/09/2024227,22 €05/09/2024 - €
05/09/2024 - €05/09/20245202731,24 €
06/09/2024330108,00 €06/09/2024 - €
06/09/2024 - €06/09/2024113,60 €
09/09/2024113,60 €09/09/2024 - €
09/09/2024 - €09/09/2024113,60 €
10/09/2024329104,44 €10/09/2024 - €
10/09/2024 - €10/09/20245140510,16 €
11/09/2024395340,84 €11/09/2024 - €
12/09/2024294334,64 €12/09/2024 - €
12/09/2024 - €12/09/2024231111,56 €
13/09/2024113,56 €13/09/2024 - €
13/09/2024 - €13/09/2024113,56 €
16/09/2024346162,00 €16/09/2024 - €
16/09/2024 - €16/09/2024296345,56 €
17/09/20244176649,60 €17/09/2024 - €
17/09/2024 - €17/09/2024107042 631,68 €
18/09/2024231 8016 207,16 €18/09/2024 - €
18/09/2024 - €18/09/2024275245,00 €
19/09/20245176565,20 €19/09/2024 - €
19/09/2024 - €19/09/20246234762,48 €
20/09/2024252164,40 €20/09/2024 - €
20/09/2024 - €20/09/2024251165,24 €
23/09/20245188599,76 €23/09/2024 - €
23/09/2024 - €23/09/202476682 257,84 €
24/09/20243251778,18 €24/09/2024 - €
24/09/2024 - €24/09/2024113,18 €
25/09/2024227972 336,04 €25/09/2024 - €
25/09/2024 - €25/09/202416239713,70 €
26/09/202417179493,14 €26/09/2024 - €
26/09/2024 - €26/09/20245196567,40 €
27/09/20242513,60 €27/09/2024 - €
27/09/2024 - €27/09/2024112,72 €
30/09/20245175497,50 €30/09/2024 - €
30/09/2024 - €30/09/2024107512 156,58 €
01/10/20248305829,62 €01/10/2024 - €
01/10/2024 - €01/10/2024112,82 €
02/10/2024251137,74 €02/10/2024 - €
02/10/2024 - €02/10/2024112,74 €
03/10/2024125511 449,74 €03/10/2024 - €
03/10/2024 - €03/10/20241511283 010,72 €
04/10/20248301806,62 €04/10/2024 - €
04/10/2024 - €04/10/2024119552 620,74 €
07/10/20248351943,78 €07/10/2024 - €
07/10/2024 - €07/10/202464971 351,66 €
08/10/202474511 149,62 €08/10/2024 - €
08/10/2024 - €08/10/202421129,62 €
09/10/20243101258,60 €09/10/2024 - €
09/10/2024 - €09/10/20241125322,50 €
10/10/202495011 252,58 €10/10/2024 - €
10/10/2024 - €10/10/2024354132,96 €
11/10/20248251648,46 €11/10/2024 - €
11/10/2024 - €11/10/20241110132 653,00 €
14/10/202411376868,00 €14/10/2024 - €
14/10/2024 - €14/10/20243165384,10 €
15/10/2024125511 282,26 €15/10/2024 - €
15/10/2024 - €15/10/20241010012 382,26 €
16/10/20244151347,36 €16/10/2024 - €
16/10/2024 - €16/10/2024251119,36 €
17/10/202455521 216,42 €17/10/2024 - €
17/10/2024 - €17/10/20244243544,18 €
18/10/20245200431,06 €18/10/2024 - €
18/10/2024 - €18/10/2024112,26 €
21/10/20247276583,20 €21/10/2024 - €
21/10/2024 - €21/10/20248817,76 €
22/10/20246450908,02 €22/10/2024 - €
22/10/2024 - €22/10/20247326670,56 €
23/10/2024150105,00 €23/10/2024 - €
23/10/2024 - €23/10/20245276581,54 €
24/10/2024 - €24/10/202424085,60 €
25/10/202421939,18 €25/10/2024 - €
25/10/2024 - €25/10/2024224,24 €
28/10/2024383173,06 €28/10/2024 - €
28/10/2024 - €28/10/20242126264,64 €
29/10/20248290593,08 €29/10/2024 - €
29/10/2024 - €29/10/20245126259,60 €
30/10/20243263527,04 €30/10/2024 - €
30/10/2024 - €30/10/2024224,10 €
31/10/2024364126,24 €31/10/2024 - €
31/10/2024 - €31/10/20242126254,52 €
01/11/2024111,95 €01/11/2024 - €
01/11/2024 - €01/11/20242121244,35 €
04/11/2024112,02 €04/11/2024 - €
04/11/2024 - €04/11/2024491184,22 €
05/11/20245188363,82 €05/11/2024 - €
05/11/2024 - €05/11/202415198,94 €
06/11/2024116011 129,94 €06/11/2024 - €
06/11/2024 - €06/11/20242911682 363,12 €
07/11/20246301584,02 €07/11/2024 - €
07/11/2024 - €07/11/2024253104,98 €
08/11/2024111,98 €08/11/2024 - €
08/11/2024 - €08/11/2024111,98 €
11/11/20243101193,97 €11/11/2024 - €
11/11/2024 - €11/11/2024273144,54 €
12/11/20243101187,90 €12/11/2024 - €
12/11/2024 - €12/11/20242126239,40 €
13/11/2024122 4954 408,81 €13/11/2024 - €
13/11/2024 - €13/11/20245259445,02 €
14/11/20244251411,66 €14/11/2024 - €
15/11/20242126204,13 €15/11/2024 - €
15/11/2024 - €15/11/2024111,63 €
18/11/20247201313,60 €18/11/2024 - €
19/11/202415083,00 €19/11/2024 - €
19/11/2024 - €19/11/2024108011 314,05 €
20/11/20247517843,58 €20/11/2024 - €
20/11/2024 - €20/11/202442848,60 €
21/11/20244301451,58 €21/11/2024 - €
21/11/2024 - €21/11/20242126194,08 €
22/11/20245311465,91 €22/11/2024 - €
22/11/2024 - €22/11/20246341523,74 €
25/11/2024111,54 €25/11/2024 - €
25/11/2024 - €25/11/2024111,54 €
26/11/20243201305,52 €26/11/2024 - €
26/11/2024 - €26/11/20244200316,00 €
27/11/20245301435,46 €27/11/2024 - €
28/11/202468011 077,96 €28/11/2024 - €
28/11/2024 - €28/11/202411153205,68 €
29/11/20242126171,34 €29/11/2024 - €
29/11/2024 - €29/11/202417474659,64 €
02/12/20243250357,50 €02/12/2024 - €
02/12/2024 - €02/12/20246500750,00 €
03/12/20244376518,92 €03/12/2024 - €
03/12/2024 - €03/12/2024257,30 €
04/12/20244266351,12 €04/12/2024 - €
04/12/2024 - €04/12/20244251348,86 €
05/12/202421115,18 €05/12/2024 - €
05/12/2024 - €05/12/20243196275,78 €
06/12/20242101141,44 €06/12/2024 - €
06/12/2024 - €06/12/20244272391,68 €
09/12/20242241332,60 €09/12/2024 - €
09/12/2024 - €09/12/20244228321,24 €
10/12/20244331480,00 €10/12/2024 - €
10/12/2024 - €10/12/202426270398,22 €
11/12/202411419,88 €11/12/2024 - €
11/12/2024 - €11/12/20245274402,88 €
12/12/20244188266,38 €12/12/2024 - €
12/12/2024 - €12/12/202410564853,62 €
13/12/20243166265,60 €13/12/2024 - €
13/12/2024 - €13/12/20246474809,76 €
16/12/20246436693,10 €16/12/2024 - €
16/12/2024 - €16/12/20243208344,02 €
17/12/202421116,95 €17/12/2024 - €
17/12/2024 0,0017/12/202424063,17 €
18/12/20242116178,64 €18/12/2024 - €
18/12/2024 - €18/12/20245462744,93 €
19/12/2024111,64 €19/12/2024 - €
19/12/2024 - €19/12/20243101168,78 €
20/12/2024293152,56 €20/12/2024 - €
20/12/2024 - €20/12/2024261102,48 €
23/12/20247643990,22 €23/12/2024 - €
23/12/2024 - €23/12/202413352,80 €
24/12/20244192293,74 €24/12/2024 - €
24/12/2024 - €24/12/2024111,60 €
27/12/20242126189,00 €27/12/2024 - €
27/12/2024 - €27/12/202423553,19 €
30/12/20247501736,50 €30/12/2024 - €
30/12/2024 - €30/12/20245263400,28 €
31/12/20245376546,48 €31/12/2024 - €
31/12/2024 - €31/12/2024111,49 €
TOTAL52428,98972,920.40 € 56823,92262,393.25 €

Next release:
Full-year revenue on Thursday 6th February 2025, after trading

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris;

Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com

Contacts



CEO
Laurent ROEGEL
investisseurs@airwell.com

Rodolphe OSSOLA
Listing Sponsor
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86

Financial Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
apetureaux@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
Media Relations
Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5pqZ5VuZm3Knp9rYZuZbmpja5xqx5XGmmWbnGKZZcnGm2qWmJxjapSYZnFqmW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89491-airwell_pr_half_year_report_h22024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
