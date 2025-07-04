Anzeige
WKN: A3DGYT | ISIN: FR0014003V77 | Ticker-Symbol: Z20
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:01
1,445 Euro
-1,37 % -0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
04.07.2025 18:23 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE AIRWELL: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON H1 2025

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30, 2025:

  • 49,032 shares AIRWELL
  • 15.084,65 € in cash
  • Number of transactions executed on the 1st semester on Buy side: 503
  • Number of transactions executed on the 1st semester on Sell side: 781
  • Volume traded on the 1st semester on Buy side: 47,445 shares for € 58.907,56 in cash
  • Volume traded on the 1st semester on Sell side: 55,552 shares for € 69.951,91 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 31st December 2024:

  • 57,139 shares AIRWELL
  • 3.956,69 € in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

  • 0 share AIRWELL
  • €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene: Interest: € 83,61.

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the H1 2025:

BUY SIDESELL SIDE
DATENumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded (EUR)DATENumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded (EUR)
02/01/20254251358,94 €02/01/2025 -
02/01/2025 -02/01/20252100147,98 €
03/01/2025376107,92 €03/01/2025 -
03/01/2025 -03/01/20254152224,90 €
06/01/2025111,46 €06/01/2025 -
06/01/2025 -06/01/20255402628,06 €
07/01/20257626934,10 €07/01/2025 -
07/01/2025 -07/01/2025269,60 €
08/01/2025 -08/01/2025384124,32 €
09/01/20252126181,45 €09/01/2025 -
09/01/2025 -09/01/2025111,45 €
10/01/2025111,44 €10/01/2025 -
10/01/2025 -10/01/2025111,44 €
13/01/20253144202,66 €13/01/2025 -
13/01/2025 -13/01/202521014,80 €
14/01/2025111,41 €14/01/2025 -
14/01/2025 -14/01/202511 1,41 €
15/01/2025111,41 €15/01/2025 -
16/01/2025111,41 €16/01/2025 -
17/01/20254376511,39 €17/01/2025 -
17/01/2025 -17/01/2025111,39 €
20/01/2025111,36 €20/01/2025 -
20/01/2025 -20/01/2025111,36 €
21/01/2025 -21/01/20252122170,80 €
22/01/2025108011 045,40 €22/01/2025 -
22/01/2025 -22/01/20256338459,72 €
23/01/20253151195,28 €23/01/2025 -
23/01/2025 -23/01/20255211279,89 €
24/01/2025482108,16 €24/01/2025 -
24/01/2025 -24/01/20258308426,04 €
27/01/20259695902,06 €27/01/2025 -
27/01/2025 -27/01/20254589 802,76 €
28/01/20255101136,15 €28/01/2025 -
28/01/2025 -28/01/20252101141,40 €
29/01/20257151203,40 €29/01/2025 -
29/01/2025 -29/01/20258386536,90 €
30/01/20253101139,38 €30/01/2025 -
30/01/2025 -30/01/2025173102,20 €
31/01/202535170,40 €31/01/2025 -
31/01/2025 -31/01/20253336470,40 €
03/02/2025111,38 €03/02/2025 -
03/02/2025 -03/02/20252811,20 €
04/02/2025578104,48 €04/02/2025 -
04/02/2025 -04/02/20253126168,88 €
05/02/2025 -05/02/2025222,70 €
06/02/2025111,36 €06/02/2025 -
06/02/2025 -06/02/20254125170,00 €
07/02/2025178731 106,84 €07/02/2025 -
07/02/2025 -07/02/2025823233 115,32 €
10/02/2025111,30 €10/02/2025 -
10/02/2025 -10/02/20253176 235,84 €
11/02/202525165,29 €11/02/2025 -
11/02/2025 -11/02/20253126163,80 €
12/02/20256188229,36 €12/02/2025 -
12/02/2025 -12/02/20253250320,00 €
13/02/20254151190,25 €13/02/2025 -
13/02/2025 -13/02/20254251321,25 €
14/02/2025111,23 €14/02/2025 -
14/02/2025 -14/02/202556479,87 €
17/02/2025111,28 €17/02/2025 -
17/02/2025 -17/02/202536179,30 €
18/02/20253251313,77 €18/02/2025 -
18/02/2025 -18/02/20253126158,80 €
19/02/202522126,50 €19/02/2025 -
19/02/2025 -19/02/202525166,30 €
20/02/20255356448,60 €20/02/2025 -
20/02/2025 -20/02/202555368,90 €
21/02/20255451589,80 €21/02/2025 -
21/02/2025 -21/02/20256539754,60 €
24/02/20252126163,81 €24/02/2025 -
24/02/2025 -24/02/20255109143,88 €
25/02/20256337433,90 €25/02/2025 -
25/02/2025 -25/02/2025111,32 €
26/02/20257540666,22 €26/02/2025 -
26/02/2025 - €26/02/20255335412,12 €
27/02/2025111,24 €27/02/2025 -
27/02/2025 -27/02/20254125155,00 €
28/02/202524858,58 €28/02/2025 -
28/02/2025 -28/02/20255667852,86 €
03/03/20252125157,50 €03/03/2025 -
03/03/2025 -03/03/20252200256,00 €
04/03/202599541 123,90 €04/03/2025 -
05/03/2025101 5261 703,61 €05/03/2025 -
05/03/2025 -05/03/20257501581,14 €
06/03/20258751847,35 €06/03/2025 -
06/03/2025 -06/03/20251812511 448,54 €
07/03/20253127147,30 €07/03/2025 -
07/03/2025 -07/03/20259600745,91 €
10/03/20254251313,76 €10/03/2025 -
10/03/2025 -10/03/20259528701,00 €
11/03/2025121 1261 386,36 €11/03/2025 -
11/03/2025 -11/03/202512605761,16 €
12/03/20252101123,24 €12/03/2025 -
12/03/2025 -12/03/20256204255,36 €
13/03/20255401484,28 €13/03/2025 -
13/03/2025 -13/03/2025111,28 €
14/03/20256500560,00 €14/03/2025 -
14/03/2025 -14/03/2025389104,96 €
17/03/20254351392,68 €17/03/2025 -
17/03/2025 -17/03/20253251283,68 €
18/03/20258730788,45 €18/03/2025 -
18/03/2025 -18/03/20254376413,63 €
19/03/202522223,78 €19/03/2025 -
19/03/2025 -19/03/20252125137,50 €
20/03/2025111,09 €20/03/2025 -
20/03/2025 -20/03/2025111,09 €
21/03/2025111,09 €21/03/2025 -
21/03/2025 -21/03/20253126138,59 €
24/03/20255251268,59 €24/03/2025 -
24/03/2025 -24/03/2025111,09 €
25/03/20255396418,96 €25/03/2025 -
25/03/2025 -25/03/20256378408,22 €
26/03/20254251266,08 €26/03/2025 -
26/03/2025 -26/03/20253124133,92 €
27/03/20254231238,16 €27/03/2025 -
27/03/2025 -27/03/20255251263,56 €
28/03/2025111,06 €28/03/2025 -
28/03/2025 -28/03/2025111,06 €
31/03/20256450483,02 €31/03/2025 -
31/03/2025 -31/03/20255376424,88 €
01/04/20256302306,58 €01/04/2025 -
01/04/2025 -01/04/2025111,04 €
02/04/2025111,00 €02/04/2025 -
02/04/2025 -02/04/2025141414,26 €
03/04/2025111,02 €03/04/2025 -
03/04/2025 -03/04/20255302308,05 €
04/04/20254376368,51 €04/04/2025 -
04/04/2025 -04/04/2025111,01 €
07/04/20254251233,45 €07/04/2025 -
07/04/2025 -07/04/20251513661 342,97 €
08/04/20254151148,53 €08/04/2025 -
08/04/2025 -08/04/202510462461,64 €
09/04/2025111,01 €09/04/2025 -
09/04/2025 -09/04/20256271273,71 €
10/04/2025154,90 €10/04/2025 -
10/04/2025 -10/04/20255221228,99 €
11/04/2025110,98 €11/04/2025 -
11/04/2025 -11/04/2025450024 999,48 €
14/04/2025 -14/04/2025111,00 €
15/04/2025111,00 €15/04/2025 -
15/04/2025 -15/04/20254600614,95 €
16/04/2025 -16/04/20253101106,02 €
17/04/2025111,05 €17/04/2025 -
17/04/2025 -17/04/20252101106,05 €
22/04/2025 -22/04/20254250267,50 €
23/04/202529196,47 €23/04/2025 -
23/04/2025 -23/04/202538136145,56 €
24/04/20252126136,09 €24/04/2025 -
24/04/2025 -24/04/2025111,09 €
25/04/2025 -25/04/20253248270,32 €
28/04/20254152163,66 €28/04/2025 -
28/04/2025 -28/04/20252101110,09 €
29/04/202571 3351 407,13 €29/04/2025 -
29/04/2025 -29/04/20251116501 858,00 €
30/04/2025111,07 €30/04/2025 -
30/04/2025 -30/04/2025111,07 €
02/05/20255458486,37 €02/05/2025 -
02/05/2025 -02/05/20254251276,10 €
05/05/2025 -05/05/2025551001 1 081,05 €
06/05/20253500545,03 €06/05/2025 -
06/05/2025 -06/05/2025231,0034,41 €
07/05/2025111,11 €07/05/2025 -
07/05/2025 -07/05/20253113125,43 €
08/05/202531314,04 €08/05/2025 -
08/05/2025 -08/05/2025111484 1 707,81 €
09/05/202571 0501 269,98 €09/05/2025 -
09/05/2025 -09/05/20254928213 522,67 €
12/05/202591 1521 417,42 €12/05/2025 -
12/05/2025 -12/05/20257501630,87 €
13/05/202591 4571 754,21 €13/05/2025 -
13/05/2025 -13/05/202518883 1 080,67 €
14/05/202571 1701 411,10 €14/05/2025 --
14/05/2025 -14/05/2025212598 3 275,48 €
15/05/2025192 9514 132,30 €15/05/2025 -
15/05/2025 -15/05/202533835112 168,80 €
16/05/2025152 3013 022,88 €16/05/2025 -
16/05/2025 -16/05/20258703938,05 €
19/05/2025152 0712 630,12 €19/05/2025 -
19/05/2025 -19/05/20251311871 575,29 €
20/05/20254389484,88 €20/05/2025 -
20/05/2025 -20/05/202514152,07 €
21/05/20254442536,50 €21/05/2025 -
21/05/2025 -21/05/20257521656,65 €
22/05/20255283348,15 €22/05/2025 -
23/05/20255732908,63 €23/05/2025 -
23/05/2025 -23/05/2025111,27 €
26/05/202588081 071,16 €26/05/2025 -
26/05/2025 -26/05/2025172336 3 158,05 €
27/05/20258322449,50 €27/05/2025 -
27/05/2025 -27/05/2025141690 2 410,21 €
28/05/2025111 1961 620,66 €28/05/2025 -
28/05/2025 -28/05/20258751 1 013,92 €
29/05/20253105139,87 €29/05/2025 -
29/05/2025 -29/05/20255421580,17 €
30/05/202547511 026,39 €30/05/2025 -
30/05/2025 -30/05/20259715 1 000,21 €
02/06/2025141 4581 989,63 €02/06/2025 -
02/06/2025 -02/06/2025159621 349,04 €
03/06/202561 0011 351,39 €03/06/2025 -
03/06/2025 -03/06/202574639883,69 €
04/06/20255751991,35 €04/06/2025 -
04/06/2025 -04/06/202521722,95 €
05/06/20253501656,33 €05/06/2025 -
05/06/2025 -05/06/20254251337,60 €
06/06/2025 -06/06/2025111,35 €
09/06/20252301397,35 €09/06/2025 -
10/06/20252251330,07 €10/06/2025 -
10/06/2025 -10/06/2025111,32 €
11/06/2025112 0912 657,29 €11/06/2025 -
11/06/2025 -11/06/20252109147,14 €
12/06/202551 0011 239,26 €12/06/2025 -
12/06/2025 -12/06/20252101129,26 €
13/06/20254625740,62 €13/06/2025 -
16/06/2025111,22 €16/06/2025 -
16/06/2025 - €16/06/20257263321,10 €
17/06/202571 5011 741,24 €17/06/2025 -
17/06/2025 -17/06/20257695812,10 €
18/06/20255501586,19 €18/06/2025 -
18/06/2025 -18/06/202545869,04 €
19/06/2025 -19/06/20254470554,27 €
20/06/20255752842,24 €20/06/2025 -
TOTAL50347,44558.907,56 € 78155,552 69.951,91 €

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris;

Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com

Contacts

GROUPE AIRWELL
CEO
Laurent ROEGEL
investisseurs@airwell.com		atout capital
Rodolphe OSSOLA
Listing Sponsor
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86		 Actus
Financial Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
apetureaux@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
Media Relations
Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2lskZlolZjKlm5tZcuYmJVsbW9pmZWbbpKYyGWdl5yUnXJjmGeVbcWXZnJjnWht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92837-airwell_pr_half_year_report_h12025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
