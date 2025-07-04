GROUPE AIRWELL: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON H1 2025

As part of the liquidity contract entered into between AIRWELL and Invest Securities, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30, 2025:

49,032 shares AIRWELL

AIRWELL 15.084,65 € in cash

Number of transactions executed on the 1st semester on Buy side: 503

Number of transactions executed on the 1st semester on Sell side: 781

Volume traded on the 1st semester on Buy side: 47,445 shares for € 58.907,56 in cash

for Volume traded on the 1st semester on Sell side: 55,552 shares for € 69.951,91 in cash

Resources allocated to the liquidity account on 31st December 2024:

57,139 shares AIRWELL

AIRWELL 3.956,69 € in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract:

0 share AIRWELL

AIRWELL €200,000 in cash

Nota Bene: Interest: € 83,61.

Appendice: Volume traded for buying on the one hand and selling on the other, in number of shares and capital in aggregate for each trading day in the H1 2025:

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded (EUR) DATE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded (EUR) 02/01/2025 4 251 358,94 € 02/01/2025 - 02/01/2025 - 02/01/2025 2 100 147,98 € 03/01/2025 3 76 107,92 € 03/01/2025 - 03/01/2025 - 03/01/2025 4 152 224,90 € 06/01/2025 1 1 1,46 € 06/01/2025 - 06/01/2025 - 06/01/2025 5 402 628,06 € 07/01/2025 7 626 934,10 € 07/01/2025 - 07/01/2025 - 07/01/2025 2 6 9,60 € 08/01/2025 - 08/01/2025 3 84 124,32 € 09/01/2025 2 126 181,45 € 09/01/2025 - 09/01/2025 - 09/01/2025 1 1 1,45 € 10/01/2025 1 1 1,44 € 10/01/2025 - 10/01/2025 - 10/01/2025 1 1 1,44 € 13/01/2025 3 144 202,66 € 13/01/2025 - 13/01/2025 - 13/01/2025 2 10 14,80 € 14/01/2025 1 1 1,41 € 14/01/2025 - 14/01/2025 - 14/01/2025 1 1 1,41 € 15/01/2025 1 1 1,41 € 15/01/2025 - 16/01/2025 1 1 1,41 € 16/01/2025 - 17/01/2025 4 376 511,39 € 17/01/2025 - 17/01/2025 - 17/01/2025 1 1 1,39 € 20/01/2025 1 1 1,36 € 20/01/2025 - 20/01/2025 - 20/01/2025 1 1 1,36 € 21/01/2025 - 21/01/2025 2 122 170,80 € 22/01/2025 10 801 1 045,40 € 22/01/2025 - 22/01/2025 - 22/01/2025 6 338 459,72 € 23/01/2025 3 151 195,28 € 23/01/2025 - 23/01/2025 - 23/01/2025 5 211 279,89 € 24/01/2025 4 82 108,16 € 24/01/2025 - 24/01/2025 - 24/01/2025 8 308 426,04 € 27/01/2025 9 695 902,06 € 27/01/2025 - 27/01/2025 - 27/01/2025 4 589 802,76 € 28/01/2025 5 101 136,15 € 28/01/2025 - 28/01/2025 - 28/01/2025 2 101 141,40 € 29/01/2025 7 151 203,40 € 29/01/2025 - 29/01/2025 - 29/01/2025 8 386 536,90 € 30/01/2025 3 101 139,38 € 30/01/2025 - 30/01/2025 - 30/01/2025 1 73 102,20 € 31/01/2025 3 51 70,40 € 31/01/2025 - 31/01/2025 - 31/01/2025 3 336 470,40 € 03/02/2025 1 1 1,38 € 03/02/2025 - 03/02/2025 - 03/02/2025 2 8 11,20 € 04/02/2025 5 78 104,48 € 04/02/2025 - 04/02/2025 - 04/02/2025 3 126 168,88 € 05/02/2025 - 05/02/2025 2 2 2,70 € 06/02/2025 1 1 1,36 € 06/02/2025 - 06/02/2025 - 06/02/2025 4 125 170,00 € 07/02/2025 17 873 1 106,84 € 07/02/2025 - 07/02/2025 - 07/02/2025 8 2323 3 115,32 € 10/02/2025 1 1 1,30 € 10/02/2025 - 10/02/2025 - 10/02/2025 3 176 235,84 € 11/02/2025 2 51 65,29 € 11/02/2025 - 11/02/2025 - 11/02/2025 3 126 163,80 € 12/02/2025 6 188 229,36 € 12/02/2025 - 12/02/2025 - 12/02/2025 3 250 320,00 € 13/02/2025 4 151 190,25 € 13/02/2025 - 13/02/2025 - 13/02/2025 4 251 321,25 € 14/02/2025 1 1 1,23 € 14/02/2025 - 14/02/2025 - 14/02/2025 5 64 79,87 € 17/02/2025 1 1 1,28 € 17/02/2025 - 17/02/2025 - 17/02/2025 3 61 79,30 € 18/02/2025 3 251 313,77 € 18/02/2025 - 18/02/2025 - 18/02/2025 3 126 158,80 € 19/02/2025 2 21 26,50 € 19/02/2025 - 19/02/2025 - 19/02/2025 2 51 66,30 € 20/02/2025 5 356 448,60 € 20/02/2025 - 20/02/2025 - 20/02/2025 5 53 68,90 € 21/02/2025 5 451 589,80 € 21/02/2025 - 21/02/2025 - 21/02/2025 6 539 754,60 € 24/02/2025 2 126 163,81 € 24/02/2025 - 24/02/2025 - 24/02/2025 5 109 143,88 € 25/02/2025 6 337 433,90 € 25/02/2025 - 25/02/2025 - 25/02/2025 1 1 1,32 € 26/02/2025 7 540 666,22 € 26/02/2025 - 26/02/2025 - € 26/02/2025 5 335 412,12 € 27/02/2025 1 1 1,24 € 27/02/2025 - 27/02/2025 - 27/02/2025 4 125 155,00 € 28/02/2025 2 48 58,58 € 28/02/2025 - 28/02/2025 - 28/02/2025 5 667 852,86 € 03/03/2025 2 125 157,50 € 03/03/2025 - 03/03/2025 - 03/03/2025 2 200 256,00 € 04/03/2025 9 954 1 123,90 € 04/03/2025 - 05/03/2025 10 1 526 1 703,61 € 05/03/2025 - 05/03/2025 - 05/03/2025 7 501 581,14 € 06/03/2025 8 751 847,35 € 06/03/2025 - 06/03/2025 - 06/03/2025 18 1251 1 448,54 € 07/03/2025 3 127 147,30 € 07/03/2025 - 07/03/2025 - 07/03/2025 9 600 745,91 € 10/03/2025 4 251 313,76 € 10/03/2025 - 10/03/2025 - 10/03/2025 9 528 701,00 € 11/03/2025 12 1 126 1 386,36 € 11/03/2025 - 11/03/2025 - 11/03/2025 12 605 761,16 € 12/03/2025 2 101 123,24 € 12/03/2025 - 12/03/2025 - 12/03/2025 6 204 255,36 € 13/03/2025 5 401 484,28 € 13/03/2025 - 13/03/2025 - 13/03/2025 1 1 1,28 € 14/03/2025 6 500 560,00 € 14/03/2025 - 14/03/2025 - 14/03/2025 3 89 104,96 € 17/03/2025 4 351 392,68 € 17/03/2025 - 17/03/2025 - 17/03/2025 3 251 283,68 € 18/03/2025 8 730 788,45 € 18/03/2025 - 18/03/2025 - 18/03/2025 4 376 413,63 € 19/03/2025 2 22 23,78 € 19/03/2025 - 19/03/2025 - 19/03/2025 2 125 137,50 € 20/03/2025 1 1 1,09 € 20/03/2025 - 20/03/2025 - 20/03/2025 1 1 1,09 € 21/03/2025 1 1 1,09 € 21/03/2025 - 21/03/2025 - 21/03/2025 3 126 138,59 € 24/03/2025 5 251 268,59 € 24/03/2025 - 24/03/2025 - 24/03/2025 1 1 1,09 € 25/03/2025 5 396 418,96 € 25/03/2025 - 25/03/2025 - 25/03/2025 6 378 408,22 € 26/03/2025 4 251 266,08 € 26/03/2025 - 26/03/2025 - 26/03/2025 3 124 133,92 € 27/03/2025 4 231 238,16 € 27/03/2025 - 27/03/2025 - 27/03/2025 5 251 263,56 € 28/03/2025 1 1 1,06 € 28/03/2025 - 28/03/2025 - 28/03/2025 1 1 1,06 € 31/03/2025 6 450 483,02 € 31/03/2025 - 31/03/2025 - 31/03/2025 5 376 424,88 € 01/04/2025 6 302 306,58 € 01/04/2025 - 01/04/2025 - 01/04/2025 1 1 1,04 € 02/04/2025 1 1 1,00 € 02/04/2025 - 02/04/2025 - 02/04/2025 14 14 14,26 € 03/04/2025 1 1 1,02 € 03/04/2025 - 03/04/2025 - 03/04/2025 5 302 308,05 € 04/04/2025 4 376 368,51 € 04/04/2025 - 04/04/2025 - 04/04/2025 1 1 1,01 € 07/04/2025 4 251 233,45 € 07/04/2025 - 07/04/2025 - 07/04/2025 15 1366 1 342,97 € 08/04/2025 4 151 148,53 € 08/04/2025 - 08/04/2025 - 08/04/2025 10 462 461,64 € 09/04/2025 1 1 1,01 € 09/04/2025 - 09/04/2025 - 09/04/2025 6 271 273,71 € 10/04/2025 1 5 4,90 € 10/04/2025 - 10/04/2025 - 10/04/2025 5 221 228,99 € 11/04/2025 1 1 0,98 € 11/04/2025 - 11/04/2025 - 11/04/2025 4 5002 4 999,48 € 14/04/2025 - 14/04/2025 1 1 1,00 € 15/04/2025 1 1 1,00 € 15/04/2025 - 15/04/2025 - 15/04/2025 4 600 614,95 € 16/04/2025 - 16/04/2025 3 101 106,02 € 17/04/2025 1 1 1,05 € 17/04/2025 - 17/04/2025 - 17/04/2025 2 101 106,05 € 22/04/2025 - 22/04/2025 4 250 267,50 € 23/04/2025 2 91 96,47 € 23/04/2025 - 23/04/2025 - 23/04/2025 38 136 145,56 € 24/04/2025 2 126 136,09 € 24/04/2025 - 24/04/2025 - 24/04/2025 1 1 1,09 € 25/04/2025 - 25/04/2025 3 248 270,32 € 28/04/2025 4 152 163,66 € 28/04/2025 - 28/04/2025 - 28/04/2025 2 101 110,09 € 29/04/2025 7 1 335 1 407,13 € 29/04/2025 - 29/04/2025 - 29/04/2025 11 1650 1 858,00 € 30/04/2025 1 1 1,07 € 30/04/2025 - 30/04/2025 - 30/04/2025 1 1 1,07 € 02/05/2025 5 458 486,37 € 02/05/2025 - 02/05/2025 - 02/05/2025 4 251 276,10 € 05/05/2025 - 05/05/2025 55 1001 1 081,05 € 06/05/2025 3 500 545,03 € 06/05/2025 - 06/05/2025 - 06/05/2025 2 31,00 34,41 € 07/05/2025 1 1 1,11 € 07/05/2025 - 07/05/2025 - 07/05/2025 3 113 125,43 € 08/05/2025 3 13 14,04 € 08/05/2025 - 08/05/2025 - 08/05/2025 11 1484 1 707,81 € 09/05/2025 7 1 050 1 269,98 € 09/05/2025 - 09/05/2025 - 09/05/2025 49 2821 3 522,67 € 12/05/2025 9 1 152 1 417,42 € 12/05/2025 - 12/05/2025 - 12/05/2025 7 501 630,87 € 13/05/2025 9 1 457 1 754,21 € 13/05/2025 - 13/05/2025 - 13/05/2025 18 883 1 080,67 € 14/05/2025 7 1 170 1 411,10 € 14/05/2025 - - 14/05/2025 - 14/05/2025 21 2598 3 275,48 € 15/05/2025 19 2 951 4 132,30 € 15/05/2025 - 15/05/2025 - 15/05/2025 33 8351 12 168,80 € 16/05/2025 15 2 301 3 022,88 € 16/05/2025 - 16/05/2025 - 16/05/2025 8 703 938,05 € 19/05/2025 15 2 071 2 630,12 € 19/05/2025 - 19/05/2025 - 19/05/2025 13 1187 1 575,29 € 20/05/2025 4 389 484,88 € 20/05/2025 - 20/05/2025 - 20/05/2025 1 41 52,07 € 21/05/2025 4 442 536,50 € 21/05/2025 - 21/05/2025 - 21/05/2025 7 521 656,65 € 22/05/2025 5 283 348,15 € 22/05/2025 - 23/05/2025 5 732 908,63 € 23/05/2025 - 23/05/2025 - 23/05/2025 1 1 1,27 € 26/05/2025 8 808 1 071,16 € 26/05/2025 - 26/05/2025 - 26/05/2025 17 2336 3 158,05 € 27/05/2025 8 322 449,50 € 27/05/2025 - 27/05/2025 - 27/05/2025 14 1690 2 410,21 € 28/05/2025 11 1 196 1 620,66 € 28/05/2025 - 28/05/2025 - 28/05/2025 8 751 1 013,92 € 29/05/2025 3 105 139,87 € 29/05/2025 - 29/05/2025 - 29/05/2025 5 421 580,17 € 30/05/2025 4 751 1 026,39 € 30/05/2025 - 30/05/2025 - 30/05/2025 9 715 1 000,21 € 02/06/2025 14 1 458 1 989,63 € 02/06/2025 - 02/06/2025 - 02/06/2025 15 962 1 349,04 € 03/06/2025 6 1 001 1 351,39 € 03/06/2025 - 03/06/2025 - 03/06/2025 74 639 883,69 € 04/06/2025 5 751 991,35 € 04/06/2025 - 04/06/2025 - 04/06/2025 2 17 22,95 € 05/06/2025 3 501 656,33 € 05/06/2025 - 05/06/2025 - 05/06/2025 4 251 337,60 € 06/06/2025 - 06/06/2025 1 1 1,35 € 09/06/2025 2 301 397,35 € 09/06/2025 - 10/06/2025 2 251 330,07 € 10/06/2025 - 10/06/2025 - 10/06/2025 1 1 1,32 € 11/06/2025 11 2 091 2 657,29 € 11/06/2025 - 11/06/2025 - 11/06/2025 2 109 147,14 € 12/06/2025 5 1 001 1 239,26 € 12/06/2025 - 12/06/2025 - 12/06/2025 2 101 129,26 € 13/06/2025 4 625 740,62 € 13/06/2025 - 16/06/2025 1 1 1,22 € 16/06/2025 - 16/06/2025 - € 16/06/2025 7 263 321,10 € 17/06/2025 7 1 501 1 741,24 € 17/06/2025 - 17/06/2025 - 17/06/2025 7 695 812,10 € 18/06/2025 5 501 586,19 € 18/06/2025 - 18/06/2025 - 18/06/2025 4 58 69,04 € 19/06/2025 - 19/06/2025 4 470 554,27 € 20/06/2025 5 752 842,24 € 20/06/2025 - TOTAL 503 47,445 58.907,56 € 781 55,552 69.951,91 €

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris;

Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com

Contacts

GROUPE AIRWELL

CEO

Laurent ROEGEL

investisseurs@airwell.com atout capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA

Listing Sponsor

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86 Actus

Financial Communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

