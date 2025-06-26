Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A3DGYT | ISIN: FR0014003V77 | Ticker-Symbol: Z20
Frankfurt
26.06.25 | 08:03
1,195 Euro
-3,24 % -0,040
GROUPE AIRWELL: TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH INVEST SECURITIES

Airwell Group announces that it has terminated the liquidity contract entered into with the brokerage firm INVEST SECURITIES (the "Contract"). The termination became effective on June 21, 2025 evening. Accordingly, no transactions (purchases or sales of shares) have been carried out since the June 21 2025.

Upon closing of the liquidity account, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 49,032 AIRWELL shares
  • €15.061,08

As of the latest report, dated December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
• 57,139 AIRWELL shares
• €3,956.69 in cash

Resources allocated as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on June 23, 2023:

  • 0 AIRWELL shares
  • €200,000 in cash

Next release:
H1 2025 Revenue: Thursday, July 24, 2025, after market close.

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris;

Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com

Contacts

AIRWELL

CEO
Laurent ROEGEL
investisseurs@airwell.com		ATOUT CAPITAL

Rodolphe OSSOLA
Listing Sponsor
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86		ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION

Financial Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
apetureaux@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
Media Relations
Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5hrkZiblJrFlm+fZ5eZbZSZa5iVw2bGbWKax2lwZsiXmHGWxWtjacrJZnJjm2Vv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92609-termination_liquidity_contract_invest.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
