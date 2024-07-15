

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a total of five human cases of avian flu in workers, who were culling poultry at a commercial egg laying operation in northeast Colorado.



The announcement was made in coordination with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the State Emergency Operations Center, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The department said that three of the five cases, reported on July 12, were confirmed by the CDC. Later, the fourth and fifth cases were confirmed, following which no additional test results are pending.



During the egg laying operation, the workers are believed to have been exposed to the virus. Later, they developed mild symptoms such as conjunctivitis and common respiratory infection problems. However, none of them were hospitalized.



The state epidemiologists suspect that the workers caught the virus while working directly with the infected poultry, the department stated.



The state is investigating the cases with the help of CDC.



The department advised, 'It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry products. The proper handling and cooking of poultry, meat, and eggs kills bacteria and viruses, including avian flu viruses'.



So far, four people have tested positive for avian flu in the U.S. Michigan reported two cases, while Texas confirmed one case. Colorado identified its first human case earlier this month, as per the CDC.



