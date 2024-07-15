

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) announced that the company's new Panamera model has made a mark on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, completing the course 5.64 seconds faster than the comparable model of previous generation.



Last week, the car lapped the Nurburgring track in 7:29:81 minutes, highlighting its immense driving performance powered by electrically supported eight-cylinder combustion engine.



'On the Nordschleife, the transverse dynamic capabilities of a car are particularly important,' Porsche test driver Lars Kern commented. 'The new Panamera has made significant gains in this area. In technically demanding corner sequences in particular, such as between the 'Hohe Acht' and 'Brunnchen' sections of the track section, it responds with noticeably greater agility.'



Kern added that the various aspects such as powertrain, the aerodynamics, the chassis, the new ultra-high-performance tyres from Michelin have helped in achieving the impressive performance.



'The new Panamera combines the positive properties of an exclusive touring saloon with the handling of a sports car,' Kern concluded.



