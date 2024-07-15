

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Monday, weighed down by political uncertainty following an assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Donald Trump, and weak economic data from China.



Data showing a smaller than expected growth of the Chinese economy in the second quarter has raised concerns about the outlook for oil demand from the country.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.30 at $81.91 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $0.17 at $84.86 a barrel a little while ago.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics said China's gross domestic product expanded 4.7% on year in the second quarter.



That was weaker than economists' forecast of 5.1% expansion and also down from the 5.3% growth posted in the three months to March.



On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.7%, missing forecasts for 1.1% growth. Growth softened markedly from 1.6% in the first quarter.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed regional manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of July.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to a negative 6.6 in July from a negative 6.0 in June, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



