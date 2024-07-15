

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by a team of medical researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, and CellSight Technologies has revealed intriguing findings about long COVID.



The researchers discovered that certain patients with long COVID exhibit unusual behavior in their immune cells in multiple organs, with some still having traces of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in their intestines even up to two years after their initial infection.



This study, published in Science Translational Medicine, involved an in-depth analysis of PET scans of 24 individuals who had recovered from at least one episode of COVID-19. The report highlights the profound and long-lasting impact of long COVID, stating that it can lead to an inability to return to work or school, poor quality of life, diminished ability to perform daily activities, and decreased physical and cognitive function for anywhere from six months to two years or longer.



The research team performed comprehensive PET scans on 24 survivors of SARS-CoV-2 infection, 18 of whom were diagnosed with long COVID. Through the use of a radioactive tracer agent, the researchers were able to pinpoint immune cell activity throughout the body. Their analysis of the scans revealed abnormal T cell behavior in specific areas commonly reported by long COVID patients, such as the brain stem in cases of brain fog.



Furthermore, the researchers conducted a detailed examination of stool samples from five long COVID patients and found lingering SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in their intestines for up to two years following their initial infection. This groundbreaking study underscores the fact that long COVID is a genuine biological ailment and sheds light on the prolonged persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the body.



The study also emphasizes the diverse nature of long COVID's impact and its involvement across multiple bodily systems, noting that each case requires a tailored approach. Additionally, the report points out that women are twice as likely to develop this condition.



The researchers recommend against prematurely returning to work, as it may exacerbate health issues, particularly for individuals experiencing post-exertional malaise, a symptom characterized by energy depletion or setbacks after physical or mental exertion. They advise a gradual return-to-work plan for such individuals to prevent further health complications.



