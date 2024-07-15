

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced a new HomePod mini, a connected sound system, in a Midnight color option, replacing the Space Gray version.



The 3.3 inches tall-smart speaker is also available in other bold colors, including yellow, blue, orange, and white.



The iPhone maker said that the new HomePod features a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh exterior and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge.



The speaker helps in experiencing home theatre experience with Apple TV 4K, creating smart home automations, and searching music based on different criteria.



HomePod mini in Midnight will be available at Apple Store locations across the U.S., Canada, China mainland, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions from July 17.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX