TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see May results for its tertiary industry activity index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index was up 1.9 percent on month to a reading of -9.50.



South Korea will see June data for import and export prices; in May, import prices were up 4.6 percent on year and export prices rose 7.5 percent.



