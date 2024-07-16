

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group said it has installed the world's first N175/6.X turbine at the Burgerwindpark Janneby in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. With a rotor swept area of 24,053 square metres and a nominal capacity of up to 6.8 MW, the N175/6.X is the most powerful Nordex turbine for medium and light wind sites.



'The installation of the first N175/6.X is an important milestone for Nordex. The N175/6.X is another variant of our globally proven Delta4000 platform, using validated components,' said Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.



