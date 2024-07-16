Enphase Energy has developed an EV charger for commercial fleets. The CS-100 provides up to 19. 2 kW of continuous power output and allows fleet operators to set up charging schedules using the Enphase proprietary COSMOS interface. From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy announced the launch of an electric vehicle charger designed for commercial fleets. The CS-100 provides up to 19. 2 kW (80 amps) of continuous power output and enables the fleet operator to set up charging schedules using the Enphase proprietary COSMOS interface. The interface provides access to capabilities such as digital load management, ...

